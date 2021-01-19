Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.    BOKA   NL0000852580

ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Amsterdam - 19/01 16:01:05
23.82 EUR   -0.75%
05/01BOSKALIS : acquisition dans les services sous-marins
CF
04/01Georgia on my mind
04/01AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adyen, Atos, Alcon, Equinor, Rémy Cointreau, Roche, Total, Yara...
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-1.02%0.04%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Durée : Période :
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,12 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,82%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,08%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.6.48%3 797
VINCI SA4.06%57 469
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.41%32 578
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.66%25 604
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.30%20 188
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.92%18 184
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ