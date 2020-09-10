Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal DSM N.V.    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur ROYAL DSM N.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
CPR Invest Food For Gens A EUR AccNON-8.00%0.00%NC10.02M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Eqs Sust Food Trnds B CapNON-6.00%26.00%1.42M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Equities Europe F CapNON-2.00%46.00%2.61M EUR
MAM Europa Select CNON-9.00%-4.00%21.74M EUR
Pictet-Nutrition I EURNON4.00%40.00%31.52M EUR
Schroder ISF Eurp Alp Foc I Acc EURNON-14.00%23.00%1.42M EUR
Schroder ISF Eurp Spec Sits C Acc EURNON1.00%39.00%21.74M EUR
SLF (F) Equity Euro Zone Minimum Vol INON-9.00%7.00%5.6M EUR
SLF (F) Equity Europe Minimum Vol INON-4.00%22.00%6.23M EUR
Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eurp Abs Alp XGHNON-2.00%0.00%NC6.14M GBP
Threadneedle Pan Eurp Focus Ins X AccGBPNON5.00%0.00%NC4.14M GBP
Vontobel Future Resources B EURNON-8.00%-14.00%1.05M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur ROYAL DSM N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals ...2.39%5.70%EuropeActions - Produits chimiques
SPDR MSCI Europe Materials - EUR0.50%3.85%EuropeActions - Matériaux
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU Socially Resp...0.07%2.16%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Socially Respons...1.16%2.16%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Socially Respons...-1.11%2.16%EuropeActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU Socially Resp...0.00%2.16%EuropeActions
BNP PARIBAS EASY - MSCI EMU SRI S-S...-0.26%2.16%-EuropeActions
Deka Oekom Euro Nachhaltigkeit - EUR-0.93%2.07%EuropeActions
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Eur...-0.46%1.80%EuropeActions
IShares Dow Jones Eurozone Sustaina...-0.02%1.62%EuropeActions
SPDR S&P Euro Dividend Aristocrats ...0.60%1.54%EuropeActions
SPDR MSCI World Materials - USD0.28%1.33%MondeActions - Matériaux
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe SRI S-...-1.35%1.13%-EuropeActions
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe SRI S-...-0.89%1.13%-EuropeActions
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Low Volat...-0.49%1.12%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Low Volat...0.00%1.12%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...0.96%1.05%EuropeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - DR ...-0.60%1.04%-EuropeActions
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable EMU Equ...0.70%0.84%-NCActions
Xtrackers MSCI Europe ESG 1C - Acc...-0.15%0.69%-EuropeActions
1  2  3  4  5Suiv.



Graphique ROYAL DSM N.V.
Durée : Période :
Royal DSM N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Royal DSM N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 129,56 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 136,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,91%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -42,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.17.36%27 310
BASF SE-18.74%59 419
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.12.69%53 165
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-9.77%42 511
FMC CORPORATION5.83%13 982
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-11.43%13 251