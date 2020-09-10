Connexion
NL0000009827
ROYAL DSM N.V.
(DSM)
Ajouter à ma liste
Rapport
Temps Différé Euronext Amsterdam -
10/09 17:35:04
135.65
EUR
-0.44%
06/08
ROYAL DSM N.V.
: Détachement de dividende (optionnel)
FA
30/07
ROYAL DSM N.V.
: publication des résultats semestriels
24/07
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR
: Akzo Nobel, Bureau Veritas, Credit Suisse, Dassault Systèmes, Idorsia, Sika, STMicro, Ubisoft...
Fonds positionnés sur ROYAL DSM N.V.
Nom
PEA
1er Jan
5 ans
Notation
Position
CPR Invest Food For Gens A EUR Acc
NON
-8.00%
0.00%
NC
10.02M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Eqs Sust Food Trnds B Cap
NON
-6.00%
26.00%
1.42M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Equities Europe F Cap
NON
-2.00%
46.00%
2.61M EUR
MAM Europa Select C
NON
-9.00%
-4.00%
21.74M EUR
Pictet-Nutrition I EUR
NON
4.00%
40.00%
31.52M EUR
Schroder ISF Eurp Alp Foc I Acc EUR
NON
-14.00%
23.00%
1.42M EUR
Schroder ISF Eurp Spec Sits C Acc EUR
NON
1.00%
39.00%
21.74M EUR
SLF (F) Equity Euro Zone Minimum Vol I
NON
-9.00%
7.00%
5.6M EUR
SLF (F) Equity Europe Minimum Vol I
NON
-4.00%
22.00%
6.23M EUR
Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eurp Abs Alp XGH
NON
-2.00%
0.00%
NC
6.14M GBP
Threadneedle Pan Eurp Focus Ins X AccGBP
NON
5.00%
0.00%
NC
4.14M GBP
Vontobel Future Resources B EUR
NON
-8.00%
-14.00%
1.05M EUR
ETFs positionnés sur ROYAL DSM N.V.
ETFs et Trackers avec
Trackinsight
ETF
Var. 5jours
Poids
Rating
Zone géographique
Catégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals ...
2.39%
5.70%
Europe
Actions - Produits chimiques
SPDR MSCI Europe Materials - EUR
0.50%
3.85%
Europe
Actions - Matériaux
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU Socially Resp...
0.07%
2.16%
Europe
Actions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Socially Respons...
1.16%
2.16%
Europe
Actions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Socially Respons...
-1.11%
2.16%
Europe
Actions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU Socially Resp...
0.00%
2.16%
Europe
Actions
BNP PARIBAS EASY - MSCI EMU SRI S-S...
-0.26%
2.16%
-
Europe
Actions
Deka Oekom Euro Nachhaltigkeit - EUR
-0.93%
2.07%
Europe
Actions
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Eur...
-0.46%
1.80%
Europe
Actions
IShares Dow Jones Eurozone Sustaina...
-0.02%
1.62%
Europe
Actions
SPDR S&P Euro Dividend Aristocrats ...
0.60%
1.54%
Europe
Actions
SPDR MSCI World Materials - USD
0.28%
1.33%
Monde
Actions - Matériaux
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe SRI S-...
-1.35%
1.13%
-
Europe
Actions
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe SRI S-...
-0.89%
1.13%
-
Europe
Actions
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Low Volat...
-0.49%
1.12%
Europe
Actions
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Low Volat...
0.00%
1.12%
Europe
Actions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...
0.96%
1.05%
Europe
Actions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - DR ...
-0.60%
1.04%
-
Europe
Actions
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable EMU Equ...
0.70%
0.84%
-
NC
Actions
Xtrackers MSCI Europe ESG 1C - Acc...
-0.15%
0.69%
-
Europe
Actions
1
2
3
4
5
Suiv.
Plus de Données financières
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Objectif de cours Moyen
129,56 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture
136,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut
17,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-4,91%
Ecart / Objectif Bas
-42,8%
Consensus
Révisions de BNA
Plus de Révisions des Estimations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janv
Capitalisation (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.
17.36%
27 310
BASF SE
-18.74%
59 419
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
12.69%
53 165
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
-9.77%
42 511
FMC CORPORATION
5.83%
13 982
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
-11.43%
13 251
Plus de Résultats
