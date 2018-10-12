|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP
|2.64%
|0.50%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP
|-2.40%
|0.50%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP
|-2.39%
|0.50%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP
|-0.70%
|0.46%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...
|2.83%
|0.42%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...
|1.06%
|0.36%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...
|-1.54%
|0.21%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...
|1.08%
|0.21%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...
|1.99%
|0.21%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...
|0.83%
|0.21%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates ...
|2.41%
|0.21%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...
|-0.81%
|0.20%
|Europe
|Actions - Produits industriels
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR
|3.27%
|0.07%
|Europe
|Actions
|Fidelity Core Dividend ETF - USD
|1.84%
|0.07%
|Etats Unis
|Actions