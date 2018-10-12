Connexion
ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
ETFs positionnés sur ROYAL MAIL PLC
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP2.64%0.50%Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP-2.40%0.50%Royaume UniActions
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP-2.39%0.50%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP-0.70%0.46%Royaume UniActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...2.83%0.42%MondeActions
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...1.06%0.36%EuropeActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-1.54%0.21%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...1.08%0.21%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...1.99%0.21%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...0.83%0.21%Royaume UniActions
Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates ...2.41%0.21%Etats UnisActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...-0.81%0.20%EuropeActions - Produits industriels
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR3.27%0.07%EuropeActions
Fidelity Core Dividend ETF - USD1.84%0.07%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 183,54 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 230,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -20,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -59,1%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC1.64%2 955
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE37.99%139 461
FEDEX CORPORATION56.52%62 007
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.73%56 662
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.19.58%15 643
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.85.16%13 712
