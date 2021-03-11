Connexion
RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur RTL GROUP S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Schroder ISF European Value I Acc EURNON14.00%29.00%6.09M EUR
Schroder ISF Eurp Eq Yld A Acc EURNON13.00%23.00%2.06M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur RTL GROUP S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR-2.60%2.71%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR-2.68%2.70%AllemagneActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD1.02%0.12%-AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD-1.95%0.10%-AllemagneActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-1.81%0.04%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...0.45%0.03%-EuropeActions
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR-0.31%0.03%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD-0.75%0.02%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF0.12%0.02%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Vivendi et Bouygues parmi les prétendants pour le rachat de M6
Graphique RTL GROUP S.A.
Durée : Période :
RTL Group S.A. : Graphique analyse technique RTL Group S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,18 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 50,90 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,34%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.28.08%8 958
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.16%357 171
COMCAST CORPORATION7.44%263 525
VIACOMCBS INC.78.07%59 689
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP2.41%15 490
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.57%10 752
