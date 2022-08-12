|
Rubellite Energy Inc. : Stifel FirstEnergy maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
65,1 M
51,0 M
49,4 M
|Résultat net 2022
-
-
-
|Tréso. nette 2022
20,0 M
15,7 M
15,2 M
|PER 2022
|-
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
153 M
120 M
116 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,05x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,79x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|73,2%
|Graphique RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2,80 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|5,05 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|80,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs