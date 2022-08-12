Connexion
    RBY   CA78111B2066

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

(RBY)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  17:35 12/08/2022
2.760 CAD   -1.43%
18:01RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. : Stifel FirstEnergy maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
11/08RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. : BMO Capital toujours à l'achat
ZM
10/08Rubellite Energy Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois terminés le 30 juin 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Rubellite Energy Inc. : Stifel FirstEnergy maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

12/08/2022 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 65,1 M 51,0 M 49,4 M
Résultat net 2022 - - -
Tréso. nette 2022 20,0 M 15,7 M 15,2 M
PER 2022 -
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 153 M 120 M 116 M
VE / CA 2022 2,05x
VE / CA 2023 0,79x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 73,2%
Graphique RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Durée : Période :
Rubellite Energy Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Rubellite Energy Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,80 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,05 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 80,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Susan L. Riddell Rose President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan A. Shay Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Holly A. Benson Independent Non-Executive Director
Tamara MacDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Shultz Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.25.00%120
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.04%127 762
EOG RESOURCES, INC.27.82%66 539
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.41%62 698
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION126.60%61 024
CNOOC LIMITED21.54%59 274