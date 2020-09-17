RUBIS: Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2020

Paris, le 17 septembre 2020 à 17H35
Rubis annonce ce jour avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020.
Ce document peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société www.rubis.frsous la rubrique « Publications - Rapports Financiers ».
