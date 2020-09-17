Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Rubis    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS

(RUI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

RUBIS: Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
17/09/2020 | 17:39

Paris, le 17 septembre 2020 à 17H35

Rubis annonce ce jour avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020.

Ce document peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société www.rubis.frsous la rubrique « Publications - Rapports Financiers ».

*****

46, rue Boissière

75116 Paris - France

tél. : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

fax : +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49

mail : rubis@rubis.fr

www.rubis.fr

SCA au capital de 129 450 978,75 euros

784 393 530 RCS PARIS - Code APE 6420Z

Disclaimer

Rubis SCA published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 15:39:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur RUBIS
18:13RUBIS : l'activité devrait poursuivre sa normalisation sur le second semestre
AO
18:00RUBIS : activité impactée par le Covid au premier semestre
CF
17:40RUBIS : Une forte résistance à l'effet covid - RBE : - 11 % - Résultat net : - 1..
EQ
17:39RUBIS : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2020
PU
17:35RUBIS : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2020
EQ
09:02Qu'importe le flocon pourvu qu'on ait l'ivresse
08:19EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Unibail, LVMH, EssilorLuxottica, Alstom, Spotify, Sony, ..
14/09RUBIS : publication des résultats semestriels
04/09RUBIS : Wellington Management repasse sous les 5%
CF
03/09RUBIS : Wellington Management dépasse les 5%
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur RUBIS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 4 460 M 5 268 M -
Résultat net 2020 279 M 329 M -
Dette nette 2020 164 M 194 M -
PER 2020 12,5x
Rendement 2020 4,81%
Capitalisation 4 030 M 4 773 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,94x
VE / CA 2021 0,85x
Nbr Employés 3 946
Flottant 94,3%
Graphique RUBIS
Durée : Période :
Rubis : Graphique analyse technique Rubis | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RUBIS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 55,31 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 38,92 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 23,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Olivier Heckenroth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Krief Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Claquin Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Moretti Member-Supervisory Board
Erik Pointillart Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RUBIS-28.91%4 773
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-10.91%4 951
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-10.00%2 658
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-15.36%2 285
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.17.53%2 187
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group