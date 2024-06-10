Rubis est un groupe français indépendant, opérant dans le secteur des énergies depuis plus de 30 ans pour apporter au plus grand nombre un accès pérenne et fiable à l'énergie. Depuis 2 ans, le groupe s'est diversifié dans la production d'électricité renouvelable pour s'adapter aux évolutions de la demande et aux enjeux climatiques. L'activité s'organise autour de 3 pôles : - distribution d'énergies (Rubis Energie) : activité assurée dans une quarantaine de pays sur trois continents (Europe, Afrique/Océan Indien et Caraïbes). Les principaux produits commercialisés sont des gaz liquéfiés, des carburants et des biocarburants en stations-service et pour les professionnels (hôtellerie, aviation, marine, travaux publics, etc.) ; - production d'électricité renouvelable (Rubis Renouvelables) : ce pôle regroupe les activités de Photosol en France (développement, financement, exploitation et maintenance de grandes installations photovoltaïques au sol ainsi que des ombrières et toitures pour les professionnels) et le développement de centrales Hydrogen-Power de grande capacité en partenariat avec HDF Energy (sur des îles ou dans des zones non-interconnectées) ; - stockage de produits liquides : activité exercée par la JV Rubis Terminal en Europe (Zone Europe du Nord avec Rotterdam et Anvers, France et Espagne). L'entreprise stocke pour le compte de ses clients à travers un maillage de dépôts côtiers, des carburants et des biocarburants, des produits chimiques et des produits agro-alimentaires.