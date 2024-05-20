Rubrik, Inc. est une société de gestion de données convergentes. L'entreprise a mis au point la sécurité des données "Zero Trust". Elle aide les organisations à atteindre une résilience commerciale contre les cyberattaques, les initiés malveillants et les perturbations opérationnelles. Son Rubrik Security Cloud (RSC), alimenté par l'apprentissage automatique, sécurise les données à travers l'entreprise, le cloud et les applications SaaS (Software as a service). RSC détecte, analyse et remédie aux risques liés à la sécurité des données et aux activités des utilisateurs non autorisés. Il aide les organisations à préserver l'intégrité des données, à assurer une disponibilité des données qui résiste aux conditions défavorables, à surveiller en permanence les risques et les menaces liés aux données, et à rétablir les entreprises avec leurs données en cas d'attaque de l'infrastructure. La société propose Ruby pour la défense et la récupération des données par intelligence artificielle (IA). Ruby est conçu pour aider les clients à développer leurs opérations de sécurité des données grâce à l'automatisation, en stimulant la productivité et en comblant le manque de compétences des utilisateurs.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique