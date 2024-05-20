Action RBRK RUBRIK, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Rubrik, Inc.

Actions

RBRK

US7811541090

Services et conseils en informatique

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:08 17/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
36,51 USD +4,73 % Graphique intraday de Rubrik, Inc. +8,92 % 0,00 %
13:27 RUBRIK, INC. : Goldman Sachs favorable au dossier ZM
09/05 Steve Huffman, PDG de Reddit : Nouveaux relais de croissance MT

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Rubrik, Inc.

RUBRIK, INC. : Goldman Sachs favorable au dossier ZM
Steve Huffman, PDG de Reddit : Nouveaux relais de croissance MT
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. et Rubrik, Inc. annoncent une alliance stratégique mondiale pour offrir des services de récupération en cas d'incident cybernétique CI
Les actions du croisiériste Viking augmentent de 9 % à la Bourse de New York RE
L'opérateur de croisières Viking fixe le prix de son introduction en bourse dans la fourchette prévue pour lever 1,54 milliard de dollars RE
Bipul Sinha, PDG de Rubrik, parle de l'introduction en bourse de sa société MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques mitigées en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
Les actions de Rubrik bondissent lors de leurs débuts à la Bourse de New York MT
L'action de Rubrik, soutenue par Microsoft, fait un bond de près de 21 % lors de ses débuts à la Bourse de New York RE
Rubrik, soutenue par Microsoft, lance son introduction en bourse aux États-Unis à un prix supérieur à la fourchette indiquée, à savoir 32 dollars par action. RE
Rubrik, soutenue par Microsoft, a fixé le prix de son introduction en bourse à 32 dollars par action, au-dessus de la fourchette indiquée, selon une source RE
Rubrik, Inc. a réalisé une introduction en bourse pour un montant de 752 millions de dollars. CI

Graphique Rubrik, Inc.

Graphique Rubrik, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Rubrik, Inc. est une société de gestion de données convergentes. L'entreprise a mis au point la sécurité des données "Zero Trust". Elle aide les organisations à atteindre une résilience commerciale contre les cyberattaques, les initiés malveillants et les perturbations opérationnelles. Son Rubrik Security Cloud (RSC), alimenté par l'apprentissage automatique, sécurise les données à travers l'entreprise, le cloud et les applications SaaS (Software as a service). RSC détecte, analyse et remédie aux risques liés à la sécurité des données et aux activités des utilisateurs non autorisés. Il aide les organisations à préserver l'intégrité des données, à assurer une disponibilité des données qui résiste aux conditions défavorables, à surveiller en permanence les risques et les menaces liés aux données, et à rétablir les entreprises avec leurs données en cas d'attaque de l'infrastructure. La société propose Ruby pour la défense et la récupération des données par intelligence artificielle (IA). Ruby est conçu pour aider les clients à développer leurs opérations de sécurité des données grâce à l'automatisation, en stimulant la productivité et en comblant le manque de compétences des utilisateurs.
Secteur
Services et conseils en informatique
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services et conseil en informatique - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
RUBRIK, INC. Action Rubrik, Inc.
0,00 % 6,43 Md
ACCENTURE PLC Action Accenture plc
-13,48 % 191 Md
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. Action Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
+1,53 % 167 Md
IBM Action IBM
+3,37 % 155 Md
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. Action Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
+8,31 % 103 Md
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Action CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+35,49 % 83,67 Md
RELX PLC Action RELX PLC
+11,29 % 82,06 Md
INFOSYS LIMITED Action Infosys Limited
-6,43 % 71,76 Md
SNOWFLAKE INC. Action Snowflake Inc.
-18,66 % 54,05 Md
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Action HCL Technologies Limited
-8,68 % 43,53 Md
Services et conseil en informatique - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action RBRK
  4. Actualités Rubrik, Inc.
  5. Rubrik, Inc. : Goldman Sachs favorable au dossier