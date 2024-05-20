Rubrik, Inc.
Actions
RBRK
US7811541090
Services et conseils en informatique
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|36,51 USD
|+4,73 %
|+8,92 %
|0,00 %
|13:27
|RUBRIK, INC. : Goldman Sachs favorable au dossier
|ZM
|09/05
|Steve Huffman, PDG de Reddit : Nouveaux relais de croissance
|MT
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|0,00 %
|6,43 Md
|-13,48 %
|191 Md
|+1,53 %
|167 Md
|+3,37 %
|155 Md
|+8,31 %
|103 Md
|+35,49 %
|83,67 Md
|+11,29 %
|82,06 Md
|-6,43 %
|71,76 Md
|-18,66 %
|54,05 Md
|-8,68 %
|43,53 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action RBRK
- Actualités Rubrik, Inc.
- Rubrik, Inc. : Goldman Sachs favorable au dossier