Rush Street Interactive, Inc. : Jefferies & Co. à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
441 M
-
368 M
|Résultat net 2021
-
-
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
173 M
-
145 M
|PER 2021
|-
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
754 M
754 M
629 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,32x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,21x
|Nbr Employés
|264
|Flottant
|10,5%
|Graphique RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
28,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
14,31 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
138%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
95,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
74,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs