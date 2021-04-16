Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Rush Street Interactive, Inc.    RSI

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.

(RSI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. : Jefferies & Co. à l'achat

16/04/2021 | 14:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
14:01RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.  : Jefferies & Co. à l'achat
ZM
26/02RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.  : B. Riley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
30/01RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.  : Oppenheimer optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
27/01RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.  : Goldman Sachs passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
23/01RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.  : Needham & Co. reste à l'achat
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 441 M - 368 M
Résultat net 2021 - - -
Tréso. nette 2021 173 M - 145 M
PER 2021 -
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 754 M 754 M 629 M
VE / CA 2021 1,32x
VE / CA 2022 1,21x
Nbr Employés 264
Flottant 10,5%
Graphique RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
Durée : Période :
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Rush Street Interactive, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 28,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,31 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 138%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 95,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 74,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Gregory A. Carlin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Schwartz President
Kyle L. Sauers Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gary Bluhm Chairman
Einar Roosileht Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.-33.90%754
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.36%38 252
SANDS CHINA LTD.6.46%37 770
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC5.48%36 986
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB67.94%35 711
DRAFTKINGS INC.23.45%22 860
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ