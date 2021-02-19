|
RWE AG(NEU) : DZ Bank à l'achat
Werner Eisenmann de chez DZ Bank conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat.
Données financières
|CA 2020
19 460 M
23 624 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
1 013 M
1 230 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
1 445 M
1 755 M
-
|PER 2020
|20,5x
|Rendement 2020
|2,63%
|Capitalisation
|
21 926 M
26 490 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,20x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,47x
|Nbr Employés
|19 531
|Flottant
|91,2%
|Graphique RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Objectif de cours Moyen
40,25 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
32,44 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
60,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
24,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-13,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs