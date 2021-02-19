Connexion
RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RWE)
32.115 EUR   -1.00%
RWE AG(NEU) : DZ Bank à l'achat

19/02/2021 | 13:06
Werner Eisenmann de chez DZ Bank conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 19 460 M 23 624 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 013 M 1 230 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 445 M 1 755 M -
PER 2020 20,5x
Rendement 2020 2,63%
Capitalisation 21 926 M 26 490 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,20x
VE / CA 2021 1,47x
Nbr Employés 19 531
Flottant 91,2%
Tendances analyse technique RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 32,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 60,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-6.16%26 490
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.16%42 341
ENGIE2.20%37 303
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.46%35 848
E.ON SE-3.84%27 457
PPL CORPORATION-0.46%21 353
