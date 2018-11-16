Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 24/08 16:53:08
11.828 EUR   +3.44%
20/08Ryanair va abaisser de 20% les salaires des pilotes en Espagne
AW
20/08RYANAIR HLDGS : Opinion positive de UBS
ZD
18/08RYANAIR : Creduit Suisse toujours positif
AO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Travel & L...-2.48%6.66%EuropeActions - Loisirs
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Travel & ...-1.27%6.66%EuropeActions - Loisirs
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...-1.00%0.54%EuropeActions
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX - Ac...-1.34%0.25%EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR-0.73%0.15%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR-0.77%0.15%-EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...-1.14%0.15%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...-1.19%0.15%EuropeActions
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR-1.08%0.11%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL - - USD0.51%0.02%-MondeActions
Amundi Prime Global DR (C) - USD0.50%0.02%-MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Le bon moment pour investir ?
Graphique RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Durée : Période :
Ryanair Holdings plc : Graphique analyse technique Ryanair Holdings plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,39 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 74,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -18,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.84%14 683
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.37%17 324
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.74%10 511
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-62.49%9 614
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-25.76%9 378
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-11.36%8 338
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group