Safe Orthopaedics : OCEANE program / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation on 6 January 2021
Au
mercredi 6 janvier 2021
Registre de mouvement de titres
Bons d'émission
Date
Nature
Nombre de titres
Observations
Valeur nominale
Prix de souscription
16/05/19
Souscription
30
Souscription 1ère Tranche
16/05/19
Exercice
-30
Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche
300 000,00
€
285 000,00
€
17/07/2019
Souscription
1215
Souscription BEOCEANE
17/07/2019
Exercice
-30
Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche
300 000,00
€
285 000,00
€
16/08/2019
Exercice
-30
Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche
300 000,00
€
285 000,00
€
16/09/2019
Exercice
-30
Exercice BEOCEANE 4ème Tranche
300 000,00
€
285 000,00
€
14/10/2019
Exercice
-30
Exercice BEOCEANE 5ème Tranche
300 000,00
€
285 000,00
€
04/11/2019
Exercice
-30
Exercice BEOCEANE 6ème Tranche
300 000,00
€
285 000,00
€
15/11/2019
Exercice
-30
Exercice BEOCEANE 7ème Tranche
300 000,00
€
285 000,00
€
16/12/2019
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 8ème Tranche
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
09/01/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
27/01/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
11/02/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 10ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
24/02/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 10ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
10/03/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 11ème Tranche (part 1)
220 000,00
€
213 750,00
€
24/03/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 11ème Tranche (part 2)
230 000,00
€
213 750,00
€
02/04/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 12ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
14/04/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 13ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
17/04/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 14ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
17/04/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 15ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
24/04/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 13ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
07/05/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 16ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
07/05/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 17ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
11/05/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 18ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
26/05/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 18ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
05/06/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 19ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
05/06/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 20ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
10/06/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 21ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
24/06/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 21ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
09/07/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 22ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
24/07/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 22ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
10/08/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 22ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
24/08/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 22ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
07/09/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 24ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
21/09/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 24ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
05/10/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 25ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
12/10/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 26ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
26/10/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 25ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
06/11/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 27ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
12/11/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 28ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
26/11/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 28ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
04/12/2020
Exercice
-23
Exercice BEOCEANE 29ème Tranche (part 1)
230 000,00
€
218 500,00
€
15/12/2020
Exercice
-45
Exercice BEOCEANE 30ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
18/12/2020
Exercice
-22
Exercice BEOCEANE 29ème Tranche (part 2)
220 000,00
€
209 000,00
€
Total EHGO
0
12 450 000,00
€
11 827 500,00
€
Tranches (45 OCEANE) restantes
0,0
