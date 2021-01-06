Safe Orthopaedics : OCEANE program N°2 / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation on 6 January 2021
Au
mercredi 6 janvier 2021
Registre de mouvement de titres
Bons d'émission
Date
Nature
Nombre de titres
Observations
Valeur nominale
Prix de souscription
23/12/2020
Souscription
1680
Souscription BEOCEANE
24/12/2020
Souscription
34
Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
04/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
04/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
05/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
05/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice BEOCEANE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)
400 000,00
€
380 000,00
€
06/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice BEOCEANE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)
400 000,00
€
380 000,00
€
06/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)
400 000,00
€
380 000,00
€
Total EHGO
934
3 900 000,00
€
3 705 000,00
€
Au mercredi 6 janvier 2021
Registre de mouvement de titres
OCEANE
Date
Nature
Nombre de titres
Observations
Tranche
Actions créées
24/12/2020
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)
24/12/2020
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)
24/12/2020
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)
24/12/2020
Souscription
34
Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1
1
1 875 000
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1
2
1 875 000
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1
3
1 875 000
30/12/2020
Exercice
-34
Exercice de 17 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees)
CF
629 629
04/01/2021
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)
04/01/2021
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)
04/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T4#1
4
1 607 142
04/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T5#1
5
1 607 142
05/01/2021
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)
05/01/2021
Souscription
80
Souscription sur exercice des BE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)
05/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T6#1
6
1 730 769
05/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T7#1
7
1 538 461
06/01/2021
Souscription
80
Souscription sur exercice des BE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)
06/01/2021
Souscription
80
Souscription sur exercice des BE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)
06/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T8#1
8
1 333 333
06/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T9#1
9
1 333 333
Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)
0
Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)*
15 404 809
Capital social
4 289 162,10 €
Actions
42 891 621
Droits de vote
42 925 323
Données financières EUR USD
CA 2020
4,76 M
5,87 M
-
Résultat net 2020
-
-
-
Dette nette 2020
11,4 M
14,0 M
-
PER 2020
-
Rendement 2020
-
Capitalisation
11,1 M
13,7 M
-
VE / CA 2020
4,72x
VE / CA 2021
3,32x
Nbr Employés
50
Flottant
2,84%
