Safe Orthopaedics : OCEANE program N°2 / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation on 22 January 2021

22/01/2021 | 18:13
Auvendredi 22 janvier 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

Bons d'émission

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Valeur nominale

Prix de souscription

23/12/2020

Souscription

1680

Souscription BEOCEANE

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-34

Exercice BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

05/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

05/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

19/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 11ème Tranche

400 000,00

380 000,00

21/01/2021

Souscription

33

Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees 2)

21/01/2021

Exercice

-33

Exercice BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees 2)

Total EHGO

740

4 700 000,00

4 465 000,00

Au vendredi 22 janvier 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

OCEANE

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Tranche

Actions créées

Prix de souscription

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1

1

1 875 000

0,24 €

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1

2

1 875 000

0,24 €

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1

3

1 875 000

0,24 €

30/12/2020

Exercice

-34

Exercice de 34 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees)

CF

629 629

0,27 €

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T4#1

4

1 607 142

0,28 €

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T5#1

5

1 607 142

0,28 €

05/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T6#1

6

1 730 769

0,26 €

05/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T7#1

7

1 538 461

0,26 €

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T8#1

8

1 333 333

0,30 €

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T9#1

9

1 333 333

0,30 €

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)

07/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T10#1

10

1 333 333

0,30 €

19/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 11ème Tranche

20/01/2021

Exercice

-40

Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#1

11

363 636

0,55 €

20/01/2021

Exercice

-40

Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#2

11

363 636

0,55 €

21/01/2021

Souscription

33

Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees 2

22/01/2021

Exercice

-33

Exercice de 33 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees 2)

CF2

300 000

0,55 €

Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)

0

Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)*

17 765 414

Impact de l'émission sur l'investissement d'un actionnaire

Capital social

4 525 222,60 €

détenant 1% du capital de la Société avant le lancement du

programme (sur la base du nombre d'actions composant le

Actions

45 252 226

capital de la Société au 21 décembre 2020, soit 27 486 812

actions) :

Droits de vote

45 285 928

Participation de l'actionnaire

Base non diluée

Base diluée

Avant émission

1,00%

0,98%

Dilution actuelle

0,61%

0,60%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safe Orthopaedics SA published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2021 17:13:05 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
