Safe Orthopaedics : OCEANE program N°2 / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation on 22 January 2021
Au
vendredi 22 janvier 2021
Registre de mouvement de titres
Bons d'émission
Date
Nature
Nombre de titres
Observations
Valeur nominale
Prix de souscription
23/12/2020
Souscription
1680
Souscription BEOCEANE
24/12/2020
Souscription
34
Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)
24/12/2020
Exercice
-34
Exercice BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
04/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
04/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
05/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice BEOCEANE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)
450 000,00
€
427 500,00
€
05/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice BEOCEANE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)
400 000,00
€
380 000,00
€
06/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice BEOCEANE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)
400 000,00
€
380 000,00
€
06/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)
400 000,00
€
380 000,00
€
06/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice BEOCEANE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)
400 000,00
€
380 000,00
€
19/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice BEOCEANE 11ème Tranche
400 000,00
€
380 000,00
€
21/01/2021
Souscription
33
Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees 2)
21/01/2021
Exercice
-33
Exercice BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees 2)
Total EHGO
740
4 700 000,00
€
4 465 000,00
€
Au vendredi 22 janvier 2021
Registre de mouvement de titres
OCEANE
Date
Nature
Nombre de titres
Observations
Tranche
Actions créées
Prix de souscription
24/12/2020
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)
24/12/2020
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)
24/12/2020
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)
24/12/2020
Souscription
34
Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1
1
1 875 000
0,24 €
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1
2
1 875 000
0,24 €
24/12/2020
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1
3
1 875 000
0,24 €
30/12/2020
Exercice
-34
Exercice de 34 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees)
CF
629 629
0,27 €
04/01/2021
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)
04/01/2021
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)
04/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T4#1
4
1 607 142
0,28 €
04/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T5#1
5
1 607 142
0,28 €
05/01/2021
Souscription
90
Souscription sur exercice des BE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)
05/01/2021
Souscription
80
Souscription sur exercice des BE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)
05/01/2021
Exercice
-90
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T6#1
6
1 730 769
0,26 €
05/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T7#1
7
1 538 461
0,26 €
06/01/2021
Souscription
80
Souscription sur exercice des BE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)
06/01/2021
Souscription
80
Souscription sur exercice des BE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)
06/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T8#1
8
1 333 333
0,30 €
06/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T9#1
9
1 333 333
0,30 €
06/01/2021
Souscription
80
Souscription sur exercice des BE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)
07/01/2021
Exercice
-80
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T10#1
10
1 333 333
0,30 €
19/01/2021
Souscription
80
Souscription sur exercice des BE 11ème Tranche
20/01/2021
Exercice
-40
Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#1
11
363 636
0,55 €
20/01/2021
Exercice
-40
Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#2
11
363 636
0,55 €
21/01/2021
Souscription
33
Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees 2
22/01/2021
Exercice
-33
Exercice de 33 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees 2)
CF2
300 000
0,55 €
Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)
0
Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)*
17 765 414
Impact de l'émission sur l'investissement d'un actionnaire
Capital social
4 525 222,60 €
détenant 1% du capital de la Société avant le lancement du
programme (sur la base du nombre d'actions composant le
Actions
45 252 226
capital de la Société au 21 décembre 2020, soit 27 486 812
actions) :
Droits de vote
45 285 928
Participation de l'actionnaire
Base non diluée
Base diluée
Avant émission
1,00%
0,98%
Dilution actuelle
0,61%
0,60%
