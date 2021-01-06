Connexion
SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS

(ALSAF)
  Rapport
Safe Orthopaedics : Programme OCEANE / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation au 6 janvier 2021

06/01/2021 | 15:38
Aumercredi 6 janvier 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

Bons d'émission

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Valeur nominale

Prix de souscription

16/05/19

Souscription

30

Souscription 1ère Tranche

16/05/19

Exercice

-30

Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche

300 000,00

285 000,00

17/07/2019

Souscription

1215

Souscription BEOCEANE

17/07/2019

Exercice

-30

Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche

300 000,00

285 000,00

16/08/2019

Exercice

-30

Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche

300 000,00

285 000,00

16/09/2019

Exercice

-30

Exercice BEOCEANE 4ème Tranche

300 000,00

285 000,00

14/10/2019

Exercice

-30

Exercice BEOCEANE 5ème Tranche

300 000,00

285 000,00

04/11/2019

Exercice

-30

Exercice BEOCEANE 6ème Tranche

300 000,00

285 000,00

15/11/2019

Exercice

-30

Exercice BEOCEANE 7ème Tranche

300 000,00

285 000,00

16/12/2019

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 8ème Tranche

450 000,00

427 500,00

09/01/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

27/01/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

11/02/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 10ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

24/02/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 10ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

10/03/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 11ème Tranche (part 1)

220 000,00

213 750,00

24/03/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 11ème Tranche (part 2)

230 000,00

213 750,00

02/04/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 12ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

14/04/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 13ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

17/04/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 14ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

17/04/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 15ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

24/04/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 13ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

07/05/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 16ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

07/05/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 17ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

11/05/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 18ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

26/05/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 18ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

05/06/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 19ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

05/06/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 20ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

10/06/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 21ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

24/06/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 21ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

09/07/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 22ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

24/07/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 22ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

10/08/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 22ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

24/08/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 22ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

07/09/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 24ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

21/09/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 24ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

05/10/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 25ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

12/10/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 26ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

26/10/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 25ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

06/11/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 27ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

12/11/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 28ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

26/11/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 28ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

04/12/2020

Exercice

-23

Exercice BEOCEANE 29ème Tranche (part 1)

230 000,00

218 500,00

15/12/2020

Exercice

-45

Exercice BEOCEANE 30ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

18/12/2020

Exercice

-22

Exercice BEOCEANE 29ème Tranche (part 2)

220 000,00

209 000,00

Total EHGO

0

12 450 000,00

11 827 500,00

Tranches (45 OCEANE) restantes

0,0

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Safe Orthopaedics SA published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 14:37:04 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 4,76 M 5,87 M -
Résultat net 2020 - - -
Dette nette 2020 11,4 M 14,0 M -
PER 2020 -
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 11,1 M 13,7 M -
VE / CA 2020 4,72x
VE / CA 2021 3,32x
Nbr Employés 50
Flottant 2,84%
Graphique SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
Durée : Période :
Safe Orthopaedics : Graphique analyse technique Safe Orthopaedics | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,69 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -27,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -27,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Pierre Dumouchel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François-Henri Reynaud Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Droulout Chief Technology Officer & Director
Ismaël Nujurally Independent Director
Philippe Chêne Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS9.75%14
STRYKER CORPORATION-2.20%90 062
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC4.14%18 734
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.0.03%5 068
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.6.45%4 591
GLAUKOS CORPORATION-3.73%3 255
