Safe Orthopaedics : Programme OCEANE n°2 / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation au 30 décembre 2020

Aumercredi 30 décembre 2020
Registre de mouvement de titres
Bons d'émission
|
Date
|
Nature
|
Nombre de titres
|
Observations
|
23/12/2020
|
Souscription
|
1680
|
Souscription BEOCEANE
|
24/12/2020
|
Souscription
|
34
|
Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)
|
24/12/2020
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)
|
24/12/2020
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
24/12/2020
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
Total EHGO
|
1 444
|
Au mercredi 30 décembre 2020
Registre de mouvement de titres
OCEANE
|
Date
|
|
Nature
|
Nombre de titres
|
Observations
|
Tranche
|
Actions créées
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Souscription
|
90
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Souscription
|
90
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Souscription
|
90
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Souscription
|
34
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees
|
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1
|
1
|
1 875 000
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1
|
2
|
1 875 000
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1
|
3
|
1 875 000
|
30/12/2020
|
|
Exercice
|
-17
|
Exercice de 17 OCEANEpar ABO (Commitment Fees)
|
CF
|
629 629
|
Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)*
|
|
6 254 629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital social
|
|
3 374 144,10 €
|
|
|
|
|
Actions
|
|
33 741 441
|
|
|
|
|
Droits de vote
|
|
33 775 143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
Safe Orthopaedics SA published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 17:06:02 UTC