Safe Orthopaedics

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS

(ALSAF)
Safe Orthopaedics : Programme OCEANE n°2 / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation au 30 décembre 2020

30/12/2020 | 18:07
Aumercredi 30 décembre 2020

Registre de mouvement de titres

Bons d'émission

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

23/12/2020

Souscription

1680

Souscription BEOCEANE

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

Total EHGO

1 444

Au mercredi 30 décembre 2020

Registre de mouvement de titres

OCEANE

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Tranche

Actions créées

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1

1

1 875 000

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1

2

1 875 000

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1

3

1 875 000

30/12/2020

Exercice

-17

Exercice de 17 OCEANEpar ABO (Commitment Fees)

CF

629 629

Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)

17

Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)*

6 254 629

Capital social

3 374 144,10 €

Actions

33 741 441

Droits de vote

33 775 143

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Safe Orthopaedics SA published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 17:06:02 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 4,76 M 5,85 M -
Résultat net 2020 - - -
Dette nette 2020 11,4 M 14,0 M -
PER 2020 -
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 9,01 M 11,0 M -
VE / CA 2020 4,28x
VE / CA 2021 3,07x
Nbr Employés 50
Flottant 2,84%
Graphique SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
Durée : Période :
Safe Orthopaedics : Graphique analyse technique Safe Orthopaedics | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,56 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -10,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Pierre Dumouchel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François-Henri Reynaud Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Droulout Chief Technology Officer & Director
Ismaël Nujurally Independent Director
Philippe Chêne Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS-61.10%11
STRYKER CORPORATION14.72%90 509
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-13.21%18 805
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.157.88%5 155
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.117.60%4 451
GLAUKOS CORPORATION33.25%3 261
