Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Safe Orthopaedics

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS

(ALSAF)
  Rapport
Safe Orthopaedics : Programme OCEANE n°2 / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation au 6 janvier 2021

06/01/2021 | 15:46
Aumercredi 6 janvier 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

Bons d'émission

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Valeur nominale

Prix de souscription

23/12/2020

Souscription

1680

Souscription BEOCEANE

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

05/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

05/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

Total EHGO

934

3 900 000,00

3 705 000,00

Au mercredi 6 janvier 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

OCEANE

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Tranche

Actions créées

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1

1

1 875 000

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1

2

1 875 000

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1

3

1 875 000

30/12/2020

Exercice

-34

Exercice de 17 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees)

CF

629 629

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T4#1

4

1 607 142

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T5#1

5

1 607 142

05/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T6#1

6

1 730 769

05/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T7#1

7

1 538 461

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T8#1

8

1 333 333

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T9#1

9

1 333 333

Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)

0

Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)*

15 404 809

Capital social

4 289 162,10 €

Actions

42 891 621

Droits de vote

42 925 323

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Safe Orthopaedics SA published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 14:45:05 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
