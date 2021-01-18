Connexion
Safe Orthopaedics : Programme OCEANE n°2 / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation au 18 janvier 2021

18/01/2021 | 10:46
Aulundi 18 janvier 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

Bons d'émission

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Valeur nominale

Prix de souscription

Déduction

Montant perçu

23/12/2020

Souscription

1680

Souscription BEOCEANE

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

6 250,00

421 250,00

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

0,00

427 500,00

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

0,00

427 500,00

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

0,00

427 500,00

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

0,00

427 500,00

05/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)

450 000,00

427 500,00

0,00

427 500,00

05/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

0,00

380 000,00

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

0,00

380 000,00

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

0,00

380 000,00

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)

400 000,00

380 000,00

0,00

380 000,00

Total EHGO

854

4 300 000,00

4 085 000,00

4 078 750,00

Au lundi 18 janvier 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

OCEANE

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Tranche

Actions créées

Prix de souscription

Pénalités

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1

1

1 875 000

0,24 €

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1

2

1 875 000

0,24 €

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1

3

1 875 000

0,24 €

30/12/2020

Exercice

-34

Exercice de 17 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees)

CF

629 629

0,27 €

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T4#1

4

1 607 142

0,28 €

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T5#1

5

1 607 142

0,28 €

05/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T6#1

6

1 730 769

0,26 €

05/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T7#1

7

1 538 461

0,26 €

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T8#1

8

1 333 333

0,30 €

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T9#1

9

1 333 333

0,30 €

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)

07/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T10#1

10

1 333 333

0,30 €

Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)

0

Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)*

16 738 142

Impact de l'émission sur l'investissement d'un actionnaire

Capital social

4 422 495,40 €

détenant 1% du capital de la Société avant le lancement du

programme (sur la base du nombre d'actions composant le

Actions

44 224 954

capital de la Société au 21 décembre 2020, soit 27 486 812

actions) :

Droits de vote

44 258 656

Participation de l'actionnaire

Base non diluée

Base diluée

Avant émission

1,00%

0,98%

Dilution actuelle

0,62%

0,61%

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Safe Orthopaedics SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 09:45:05 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
