SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Safe Orthopaedics : Programme OCEANE n°2 / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation au 16 avril 2021

16/04/2021 | 15:52
Au vendredi 16 avril 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

OCEANE

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Tranche

Actions créées

Prix de souscription

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1

1

1 875 000

0,24 €

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1

2

1 875 000

0,24 €

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1

3

1 875 000

0,24 €

30/12/2020

Exercice

-34

Exercice de 34 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees)

CF

629 629

0,27 €

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T4#1

4

1 607 142

0,28 €

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T5#1

5

1 607 142

0,28 €

05/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T6#1

6

1 730 769

0,26 €

05/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T7#1

7

1 538 461

0,26 €

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T8#1

8

0,30 €

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T9#1

9

1 333 333

0,30 €

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)

07/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T10#1

10

1 333 333

0,30 €

19/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 11ème Tranche

20/01/2021

Exercice

-40

Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#1

11

363 636

0,55 €

20/01/2021

Exercice

-40

Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#2

11

363 636

0,55 €

21/01/2021

Souscription

33

Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees 2

22/01/2021

Exercice

-33

Exercice de 33 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees 2)

CF2

300 000

0,55 €

04/02/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 12ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/02/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T12#1

12

816 326

0,49 €

11/02/2021

Souscription

70

Souscription sur exercice des BE 13ème Tranche (Investor Call)

11/02/2021

Exercice

-70

Exercice de 70 OCEANE T13#1

13

714 285

0,49 €

16/02/2021

Souscription

70

17/02/2021

Exercice

-70

Exercice de 70 OCEANE T14#1

14

673 076

0,52 €

16/03/2021

Souscription

70

Souscription sur exercice des BE 15ème tranche

17/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversio n de 10 OCEANE T15#1

15

104 166

0,48 €

18/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#2

15

104 166

0,48 €

19/03/2021

Exercice

-8

conversion de 8 OCEANE T15#3

15

85 106

0,47 €

23/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#4

15

106 382

0,47 €

24/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#5

15

106 382

0,47 €

26/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#6

15

106 382

0,47 €

30/03/2021

Souscription

60

Souscription sur exercice des BE 16ème tranche

31/03/2021

Exercice

-12

conversion de 12 OCEANE T15#7

15

127 659

0,47 €

06/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T16#1

16

106 382

0,47 €

08/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T16#2

16

108 695

0,47 €

09/04/2021

Exercice

-40

conversion de 40 OCEANE T16#3

16

444 444

0,45 €

13/04/2021

Souscription

60

Souscription sur exercice des BE 17ème tranche

14/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#1

17

111 111

0,45 €

16/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#2

17

113 636

0,44 €

Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)

40

Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)

20 035 532

Impact de l'émission sur l'investissement d'un actionnaire

Capital social

4 752 266,20 €

détenant 1% du capital de la Société avant le lancement du

programme (sur la base du nombre d'actions composant le

capital de la Société au 21 décembre 2020, soit 27 486 812

Actions

47 522 662

actions) :

Droits de vote

47 556 364

Participation de l'actionnaire

Base non diluée

Base diluée

Avant émission

1,00%

0,98%

Dilution actuelle

0,58%

0,57%

Auvendredi 16 avril 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

Bons d'émission

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

23/12/2020

Souscription

1680

Souscription BEOCEANE

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-34

Exercice BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice BEOCEANE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)

19/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 11ème Tranche

21/01/2021

Souscription

33

Souscription BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees 2)

21/01/2021

Exercice

-33

Exercice BEOCEANE (Commitment Fees 2)

04/02/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice BEOCEANE 12ème Tranche (Investor Call)

11/02/2021

Exercice

-70

Exercice BEOCEANE 13ème Tranche (Investor Call)

16/03/2021

Exercice

-70

Exercice BEOCEANE 15ème Tranche (Investor Call)

31/03/2021

Exercice

-60

Exercice de BEOCEANE 16ème Tranche (Investor Call)

13/04/2021

Exercice

-60

Exercice de BEOCEANE 17ème Tranche (Investor Call)

Total EHGO

460

Disclaimer

Safe Orthopaedics SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 13:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
loader
