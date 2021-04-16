Safe Orthopaedics : Programme OCEANE n°2 / European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO) – Situation au 16 avril 2021

|
|
Date
|
|
Nature
|
Nombre de titres
|
Observations
|
Tranche
|
Actions créées
|
Prix de souscription
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Souscription
|
90
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Souscription
|
90
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Souscription
|
90
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Souscription
|
34
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees
|
|
|
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1
|
1
|
1 875 000
|
0,24 €
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1
|
2
|
1 875 000
|
0,24 €
|
|
24/12/2020
|
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1
|
3
|
1 875 000
|
0,24 €
|
|
30/12/2020
|
|
Exercice
|
-34
|
Exercice de 34 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees)
|
CF
|
629 629
|
0,27 €
|
|
04/01/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
90
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
04/01/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
90
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
04/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T4#1
|
4
|
1 607 142
|
0,28 €
|
|
04/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T5#1
|
5
|
1 607 142
|
0,28 €
|
|
05/01/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
90
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
05/01/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
80
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
05/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-90
|
Exercice de 90 OCEANE T6#1
|
6
|
1 730 769
|
0,26 €
|
|
05/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-80
|
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T7#1
|
7
|
1 538 461
|
0,26 €
|
|
06/01/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
80
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
06/01/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
80
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
06/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-80
|
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T8#1
|
8
|
|
0,30 €
|
|
06/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-80
|
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T9#1
|
9
|
1 333 333
|
0,30 €
|
|
06/01/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
80
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
07/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-80
|
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T10#1
|
10
|
1 333 333
|
0,30 €
|
|
19/01/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
80
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 11ème Tranche
|
|
|
|
|
20/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-40
|
Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#1
|
11
|
363 636
|
0,55 €
|
|
20/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-40
|
Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#2
|
11
|
363 636
|
0,55 €
|
|
21/01/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
33
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees 2
|
|
|
|
|
22/01/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-33
|
Exercice de 33 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees 2)
|
CF2
|
300 000
|
0,55 €
|
|
04/02/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
80
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 12ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
04/02/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-80
|
Exercice de 80 OCEANE T12#1
|
12
|
816 326
|
0,49 €
|
|
11/02/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
70
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 13ème Tranche (Investor Call)
|
|
|
|
|
11/02/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-70
|
Exercice de 70 OCEANE T13#1
|
13
|
714 285
|
0,49 €
|
|
16/02/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
17/02/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-70
|
Exercice de 70 OCEANE T14#1
|
14
|
673 076
|
0,52 €
|
|
16/03/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
70
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 15ème tranche
|
|
|
|
|
17/03/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-10
|
conversio n de 10 OCEANE T15#1
|
15
|
104 166
|
0,48 €
|
|
18/03/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-10
|
conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#2
|
15
|
104 166
|
0,48 €
|
|
19/03/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-8
|
conversion de 8 OCEANE T15#3
|
15
|
85 106
|
0,47 €
|
|
23/03/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-10
|
conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#4
|
15
|
106 382
|
0,47 €
|
|
24/03/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-10
|
conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#5
|
15
|
106 382
|
0,47 €
|
|
26/03/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-10
|
conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#6
|
15
|
106 382
|
0,47 €
|
|
30/03/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
60
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 16ème tranche
|
|
|
|
|
31/03/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-12
|
conversion de 12 OCEANE T15#7
|
15
|
127 659
|
0,47 €
|
|
06/04/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-10
|
conversion de 10 OCEANE T16#1
|
16
|
106 382
|
0,47 €
|
|
08/04/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-10
|
conversion de 10 OCEANE T16#2
|
16
|
108 695
|
0,47 €
|
|
09/04/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-40
|
conversion de 40 OCEANE T16#3
|
16
|
444 444
|
0,45 €
|
|
13/04/2021
|
|
Souscription
|
60
|
Souscription sur exercice des BE 17ème tranche
|
|
|
|
|
14/04/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-10
|
conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#1
|
17
|
111 111
|
0,45 €
|
|
16/04/2021
|
|
Exercice
|
-10
|
conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#2
|
17
|
113 636
|
0,44 €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)
|
|
20 035 532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact de l'émission sur l'investissement d'un actionnaire
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital social
|
|
4 752 266,20 €
|
|
détenant 1% du capital de la Société avant le lancement du
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
programme (sur la base du nombre d'actions composant le
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital de la Société au 21 décembre 2020, soit 27 486 812
|
|
|
Actions
|
|
47 522 662
|
|
actions) :
|
|
|
|
|
Droits de vote
|
|
47 556 364
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participation de l'actionnaire
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base non diluée
|
Base diluée
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avant émission
|
1,00%
|
0,98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dilution actuelle
|
0,58%
|
0,57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|