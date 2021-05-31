Connexion
Safe Orthopaedics : Registre de mouvement de titres ABO 2 au 31/5/2021

31/05/2021 | 13:30
Au lundi 31 mai 2021

Registre de mouvement de titres

OCEANE

Date

Nature

Nombre de titres

Observations

Tranche

Actions créées

Prix de souscription

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 1ère Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 2ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 3ème Tranche (Investor Call)

24/12/2020

Souscription

34

Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T1#1

1

1 875 000

0,24 €

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T2#1

2

1 875 000

0,24 €

24/12/2020

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T3#1

3

1 875 000

0,24 €

30/12/2020

Exercice

-34

Exercice de 34 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees)

CF

629 629

0,27 €

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 4ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 5ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T4#1

4

1 607 142

0,28 €

04/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T5#1

5

1 607 142

0,28 €

05/01/2021

Souscription

90

Souscription sur exercice des BE 6ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 7ème Tranche (Investor Call)

05/01/2021

Exercice

-90

Exercice de 90 OCEANE T6#1

6

1 730 769

0,26 €

05/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T7#1

7

1 538 461

0,26 €

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 8ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 9ème Tranche (Investor Call)

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T8#1

8

0,30 €

06/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T9#1

9

1 333 333

0,30 €

06/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 10ème Tranche (Investor Call)

07/01/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T10#1

10

1 333 333

0,30 €

19/01/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 11ème Tranche

20/01/2021

Exercice

-40

Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#1

11

363 636

0,55 €

20/01/2021

Exercice

-40

Exercice de 40 OCEANE T11#2

11

363 636

0,55 €

21/01/2021

Souscription

33

Souscription sur exercice des BE Commitment Fees 2

22/01/2021

Exercice

-33

Exercice de 33 OCEANE par ABO (Commitment Fees 2)

CF2

300 000

0,55 €

04/02/2021

Souscription

80

Souscription sur exercice des BE 12ème Tranche (Investor Call)

04/02/2021

Exercice

-80

Exercice de 80 OCEANE T12#1

12

816 326

0,49 €

11/02/2021

Souscription

70

Souscription sur exercice des BE 13ème Tranche (Investor Call)

11/02/2021

Exercice

-70

Exercice de 70 OCEANE T13#1

13

714 285

0,49 €

16/02/2021

Souscription

70

17/02/2021

Exercice

-70

Exercice de 70 OCEANE T14#1

14

673 076

0,52 €

16/03/2021

Souscription

70

Souscription sur exercice des BE 15ème tranche

17/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversio n de 10 OCEANE T15#1

15

104 166

0,48 €

18/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#2

15

104 166

0,48 €

19/03/2021

Exercice

-8

conversion de 8 OCEANE T15#3

15

85 106

0,47 €

23/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#4

15

106 382

0,47 €

24/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#5

15

106 382

0,47 €

26/03/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T15#6

15

106 382

0,47 €

30/03/2021

Souscription

60

Souscription sur exercice des BE 16ème tranche

31/03/2021

Exercice

-12

conversion de 12 OCEANE T15#7

15

127 659

0,47 €

06/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T16#1

16

106 382

0,47 €

08/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T16#2

16

108 695

0,47 €

09/04/2021

Exercice

-40

conversion de 40 OCEANE T16#3

16

444 444

0,45 €

13/04/2021

Souscription

60

Souscription sur exercice des BE 17ème tranche

14/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#1

17

111 111

0,45 €

16/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#2

17

113 636

0,44 €

19/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#3

17

116 279

0,43 €

21/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#4

17

116 279

0,43 €

23/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#5

17

119 047

0,42 €

26/04/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T17#6

17

119 047

0,42 €

11/05/2021

Souscription

60

Souscription sur exercice des BE 18ème tranche

12/05/2021

Exercice

-6

conversion de 6 OCEANE T18#1

18

73 170

0,41 €

12/05/2021

Exercice

-6

conversion de 6 OCEANE T18#2

18

73 170

0,41 €

14/05/2021

Exercice

-6

conversion de 6 OCEANE T18#3

18

73 170

0,41 €

17/05/2021

Exercice

-6

conversion de 6 OCEANE T18#4

18

73 170

0,41 €

19/05/2021

Exercice

-6

conversion de 6 OCEANE T18#5

18

73 170

0,41 €

20/05/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T18#6

18

121 951

0,41 €

24/05/2021

Exercice

-20

conversion de 12 OCEANE T18#7

18

243 902

0,41 €

24/05/2021

Souscription

50

Souscription sur exercice des BE 19ème tranche (Investor Call)

26/05/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T19#1

19

121 951

0,41 €

27/05/2021

Exercice

-6

conversion de 6 OCEANE T19#2

19

73 170

0,41 €

28/05/2021

Exercice

-6

conversion de 6 OCEANE T19#3

19

73 170

0,41 €

31/05/2021

Exercice

-10

conversion de 10 OCEANE T19#4

19

121 951

0,41 €

Total OCEANE EHGO (et affiliés)

18

Actions créées dans le cadre du programme (conversions)

21 852 876

Impact de l'émission sur l'investissement d'un actionnaire

Capital social

4 934 000,60 €

détenant 1% du capital de la Société avant le lancement du

programme (sur la base du nombre d'actions composant le

capital de la Société au 21 décembre 2020, soit 27 486 812

Actions

49 340 006

actions) :

Droits de vote

49 373 708

Participation de l'actionnaire

Base non diluée

Base diluée

Avant émission

1,00%

0,98%

Dilution actuelle

0,56%

0,55%

Disclaimer

Safe Orthopaedics SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
