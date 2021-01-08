Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Safe-T Group Ltd    SFET

SAFE-T GROUP LTD

(SFET)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 08/01 22:00:00
1.49 USD   +5.67%
2019BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SAFE-T GROUP LTD
Durée : Période :
Safe-T Group Ltd : Graphique analyse technique Safe-T Group Ltd | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SAFE-T GROUP LTD-0.70%25
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.70%28 349
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB3.21%14 796
KINNEVIK AB2.20%14 381
LIFCO AB (PUBL)2.79%8 990
SOMFY SA1.88%5 956
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ