    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Rapport
Safran : annonce le succès de son offre d'obligations convertibles (OCEANE) à échéance du 1er avril 2028 pour un montant nominal d'environ 730 millions d'euros et de son offre concomitante de rachat de ses OCEANE en circulation à échéance du 21

08/06/2021 | 22:25
Safran annonce le succès de son offre d'obligations convertibles (OCEANE) à échéance du 1er avril 2028 pour un montant nominal d'environ 730 millions d'euros et de son offre concomitante de rachat de ses OCEANE en circulation à échéance du 21
08 Jun 2021 21:12 CEST

Company Name

SAFRAN

ISN

FR0000073272

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SAF

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_987363_Safran_pricing_OCEANE_juin_2021.pdf

Source

SAFRAN

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 20:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
