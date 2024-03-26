Sagimet Biosciences Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade clinique. La société développe des produits thérapeutiques appelés inhibiteurs de l'acide gras synthase (FASN) qui ciblent les voies métaboliques dysfonctionnelles dans les maladies résultant de la surproduction d'un acide gras, le palmitate. Le principal candidat-médicament de la société, le dénifanstat, est un comprimé oral à prise unique quotidienne et l'inhibiteur sélectif de la FASN en cours de développement pour le traitement de la stéatohépatite non alcoolique (NASH). Outre la NASH, la société évalue le denifanstat dans l'acné et dans certaines formes de cancer, des maladies dans lesquelles la dysrégulation du métabolisme des acides gras joue également un rôle clé. Le dénifanstat fait l'objet d'un essai clinique de phase II pour l'acné vulgaire modérée à sévère et d'un essai de phase III pour le glioblastome multiforme récurrent (GBM) en association avec le bevacizumab.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale