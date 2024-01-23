Action SGMT SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc.

Actions

SGMT

US7867001049

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:23:40 23/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
17,2 USD +152,27 % Graphique intraday de Sagimet Biosciences Inc. -14,43 % +25,83 %
16:02 SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat ZM
15:04 SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC. : JMP Securities reste à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Sagimet Biosciences Inc.

SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat ZM
SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC. : JMP Securities reste à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé progressent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé en hausse dans l'après-midi MT
Les plus fortes hausses de la mi-journée MT
Les actions de Sagimet grimpent après les résultats positifs de l'étude sur le traitement de la NASH, le dénifanstat MT
Les actions de Sagimet atteignent un nouveau sommet grâce à une étude prometteuse sur un médicament contre la stéatose hépatique RE
Un essai prometteur pour le médicament de Sagimet contre la stéatose hépatique RE
Sagimet Biosciences annonce les résultats positifs de l'essai clinique de phase 2B Fascinate-2 sur le dénifanstat dans la maladie de Nash F2/F3 confirmée par biopsie CI
Sagimet Biosciences annonce la présentation orale des résultats précliniques de l'inhibiteur de FASN en association avec le sémaglutide lors du 7e sommet sur le développement de médicaments pour l'obésité et la NASH CI
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé en baisse en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé MT
Les plus fortes hausses de la mi-journée MT
Sagimet Biosciences annonce que son partenaire a terminé le recrutement des patients pour l'essai de phase 3 du traitement du glioblastome récurrent MT
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. annonce la fin du recrutement de 120 patients pour l'essai clinique de phase 3 mené par son partenaire Ascletis sur le denifanstat associé au bevacizumab pour le traitement du glioblastome récurrent CI
Sagimet Biosciences réduit sa perte au deuxième trimestre MT
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC. : TD Cowen persiste à l'achat ZM
SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat ZM
SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC. : Opinion positive de Piper Sandler ZM
SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC. : JMP Securities toujours positif ZM
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. nomme Anthony Rimac directeur financier et directeur comptable, à compter du 1er août 2023 CI
Sagimet Biosciences nomme Anthony Rimac directeur des opérations au poste de directeur financier, à compter du 1er août MT
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. a réalisé une introduction en bourse pour un montant de 85 millions de dollars. CI

Graphique Sagimet Biosciences Inc.

Graphique Sagimet Biosciences Inc.
Profil Société

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade clinique. La société développe des produits thérapeutiques appelés inhibiteurs de l'acide gras synthase (FASN) qui ciblent les voies métaboliques dysfonctionnelles dans les maladies résultant de la surproduction d'un acide gras, le palmitate. Le principal candidat-médicament de la société, le dénifanstat, est un comprimé oral à prise unique quotidienne et l'inhibiteur sélectif de la FASN en cours de développement pour le traitement de la stéatohépatite non alcoolique (NASH). Outre la NASH, la société évalue le denifanstat dans l'acné et dans certaines formes de cancer, des maladies dans lesquelles la dysrégulation du métabolisme des acides gras joue également un rôle clé. Le dénifanstat fait l'objet d'un essai clinique de phase II pour l'acné vulgaire modérée à sévère et d'un essai de phase III pour le glioblastome multiforme récurrent (GBM) en association avec le bevacizumab.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
4
Dernier Cours de Cloture
18,42 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
50,33 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+173,25 %
Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES INC. Action Sagimet Biosciences Inc.
+25,83 % 422 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Action Iqvia Holdings Inc.
-7,63 % 39 739 M $
MODERNA, INC. Action Moderna, Inc.
+1,11 % 38 014 M $
LONZA GROUP AG Action Lonza Group AG
+5,88 % 31 871 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Action Celltrion, Inc.
-8,88 % 28 842 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-3,66 % 23 081 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Action ICON Public Limited Company
-7,93 % 21 836 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Action Bio-Techne Corporation
-7,41 % 11 390 M $
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
-9,76 % 11 071 M $
QIAGEN N.V. Action Qiagen N.V.
+1,91 % 10 232 M $
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres
