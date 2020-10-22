Connexion
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
ETFs positionnés sur SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-2.22%0.67%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-2.23%0.30%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.50%0.13%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-0.93%0.08%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.19%0.06%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-2.12%0.02%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 45,43 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 43,83 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,65%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,9%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.85.72%3 975
ORACLE CORPORATION12.63%179 660
SAP SE3.82%176 546
SERVICENOW INC.80.75%97 872
INTUIT INC.27.71%87 127
DOCUSIGN, INC.194.32%40 388
