Saint Gobain : Publication of the report on payments made to governments provided by article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code

Courbevoie, April 5, 2023

Publication of the report on payments made to governments provided by

article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code

The report on payments made to governments provided by article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code and prepared in respect of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 may be downloaded and viewed on the Company's website under Finance/Regulated information (https://www.saint-gobain.com/en/finance/regulated-information/other-information).

