    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:36:42 05/04/2023
49.38 EUR   -4.52%
19:31Saint Gobain : Publication of the report on payments made to governments provided by article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code
PU
19:31Saint Gobain : Mise à disposition du rapport sur les paiements faits aux gouvernements prévu à l'article L.225-102-3 du Code de commerce
PU
18:31L'économie ralentit, les marchés aussi
AW
Saint Gobain : Publication of the report on payments made to governments provided by article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code

05/04/2023 | 19:31
Press release

Courbevoie, April 5, 2023

Publication of the report on payments made to governments provided by

article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code

The report on payments made to governments provided by article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code and prepared in respect of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 may be downloaded and viewed on the Company's website under Finance/Regulated information (https://www.saint-gobain.com/en/finance/regulated-information/other-information).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Tour Saint-Gobain, 12, place de l'Iris, 92400 Courbevoie • France • France • Tél. +33 (0)1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint-gobain.com

S.A. au capital de 2 063 076 328 € • 542 039 532 R.C.S Nanterre • Siret 542 039 532 00040 • APE 7010 Z

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 48 544 M 53 199 M -
Résultat net 2023 2 873 M 3 148 M -
Dette nette 2023 5 916 M 6 483 M -
PER 2023 9,27x
Rendement 2023 4,03%
Capitalisation 26 448 M 28 984 M -
VE / CA 2023 0,67x
VE / CA 2024 0,62x
Nbr Employés 170 714
Flottant 90,0%
