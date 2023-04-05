Saint Gobain : Publication of the report on payments made to governments provided by article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code

Press release
Courbevoie, April 5, 2023
Publication of the report on payments made to governments provided by
article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code
The report on payments made to governments provided by article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code and prepared in respect of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 may be downloaded and viewed on the Company's website under Finance/Regulated information (https://www.saint-gobain.com/en/finance/regulated-information/other-information).
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Tour Saint-Gobain, 12, place de l'Iris, 92400 Courbevoie • France • France • Tél. +33 (0)1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint-gobain.com
S.A. au capital de 2 063 076 328 € • 542 039 532 R.C.S Nanterre • Siret 542 039 532 00040 • APE 7010 Z
Disclaimer
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:30:07 UTC.