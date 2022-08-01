Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Saint Jean Groupe
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    SABE   FR0000060121

SAINT JEAN GROUPE

(SABE)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  11:30 01/08/2022
20.20 EUR   +1.00%
10:44SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Publication Balo 01 08 2022.pdf
PU
10:35SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Résultats semestriels 2021
AN
30/06SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Saint Jean Groupe : Publication Balo 01 08 2022.pdf

01/08/2022 | 10:44
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1 août 2022

BULLETIN DES ANNONCES LEGALES OBLIGATOIRES

Bulletin n° 91

BALO

BULLETIN DES ANNONCES LEGALES OBLIGATOIRES

DIRECTION DE L'INFORMATION LÉGALE ET ADMINISTRATIVE

26, rue Desaix, 75727 PARIS CEDEX 15

www.dila.premier-ministre.gouv.fr

www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr

Publications périodiques

Comptes annuels

2203632

Page 1

1 août 2022

BULLETIN DES ANNONCES LEGALES OBLIGATOIRES

Bulletin n° 91

SAINT JEAN GROUPE (ex SABETON)

S.A. à Conseil d'Administration au capital de 3.355.677 € Siège social : 59 chemin du Moulin Carron - 69570 Dardilly 958 505 729 R.C.S Lyon

Les comptes sociaux et consolidés au 31 décembre 2021, accompagnés des rapports des Commissaires aux comptes, publiés dans le rapport financier annuel en date du 8 avril 2022 et mis en ligne sur le site internet de la société, ont été approuvés, sans modification, par l'Assemblée Générale Mixte du 22 juin 2022.

2203632

Page 2

Disclaimer

Saint Jean Groupe published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 08:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur SAINT JEAN GROUPE
10:44SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Publication Balo 01 08 2022.pdf
PU
10:35SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Résultats semestriels 2021
AN
30/06SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
30/06SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
30/06SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
30/06SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
01/06SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Avis de convocation et de mise à disposition des documents préparatoir..
AN
01/06SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
31/05SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
18/05SAINT JEAN GROUPE : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SAINT JEAN GROUPE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières ()
CA 2021 95,1 M - -
Résultat net 2021 1,90 M - -
Dette nette 2021 3,24 M - -
PER 2021 40,6x
Rendement 2021 0,43%
Capitalisation 67,1 M 68,5 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,91x
VE / CA 2021 0,85x
Nbr Employés 471
Flottant 22,4%
Graphique SAINT JEAN GROUPE
Durée : Période :
Saint Jean Groupe : Graphique analyse technique Saint Jean Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SAINT JEAN GROUPE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Claude Gros Chairman
Laurent Deltour Vice Chairman
Martine Collonge Independent Director
Aline Collin Independent Director
Marc Chapouthier Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SAINT JEAN GROUPE-13.04%68
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED8.16%11 842
EBRO FOODS, S.A.-3.67%2 552
M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS22.20%2 020
KAMEDA SEIKA CO.,LTD.10.53%747
SAMYANG FOODS CO., LTD.8.65%590