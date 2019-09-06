Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Saipem S.p.A.    SPM   IT0005252140

SAIPEM S.P.A.

(SPM)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 26/11 15:06:30
2.135 EUR   -1.16%
11/11SAIPEM : pénalisé par une dégradation de broker
CF
11/11SAIPEM : Jefferies dégrade sa recommandation
CF
11/11Stop ou encore ?
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur SAIPEM S.P.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Dow Jones Eurozone Sustaina...0.00%0.06%EuropeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR1.70%0.03%EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR-1.46%0.01%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR0.78%0.01%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Stop ou encore ?
Graphique SAIPEM S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
Saipem S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique Saipem S.p.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,17 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,16 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 73,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,60%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -53,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SAIPEM S.P.A.-50.41%2 556
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-44.70%30 764
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-26.81%15 788
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-22.82%13 565
ENERGY ABSOLUTE2.29%5 506
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-45.71%5 280
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ