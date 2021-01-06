|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BMO Junior Gold Index ETF - CAD
|6.46%
|2.54%
|Amérique du Nord
|Actions
|IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...
|5.76%
|0.61%
|-
|Canada
|Actions - Matériaux
|IShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index E...
|5.30%
|0.55%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Produits de base connexes
|IShares Gold Producers - USD
|5.35%
|0.51%
|Monde
|Actions - Produits de base connexes
|IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...
|1.91%
|0.46%
|Canada
|Actions
|BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...
|0.93%
|0.09%
|Canada
|Actions
|IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...
|0.32%
|0.09%
|Canada
|Actions