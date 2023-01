Sanofi: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Sanofi

a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of €2,521,494,572 Registered office: 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France

Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Sanofi declares the following purchases of its own shares from 09 January 2023 to 12 January 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market