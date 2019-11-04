Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 23/09 17:35:14
132 EUR   -0.38%
21/09SAP SE : Baader Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
21/09TOUR DU MONDE DES INDICES : Les secteurs sont à l’honneur
15/09SAP SE : DZ Bank n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur SAP SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest Pricing Power ICNON-4.00%41.00%0.4M EUR
Archea Fund Europe B1NON-9.00%28.00%4.9M EUR
Auris Evolution Europe R CapNON-7.00%-3.00%13.82M EUR
AXA Indice Euro CNON-14.00%11.00%7.47M EUR
BGF Continental Eurp Flex D2 USDNON6.00%38.00%NC170.35M USD
BGF Euro-Markets A2 USDNON-3.00%21.00%70.89M USD
BGF European Focus A2 USDNON5.00%18.00%14.74M USD
BGF European Special Situations A2 USDNON-1.00%38.00%128.2M USD
BGF European X2 JPYNON6.00%35.00%1.13M JPY
BL-Equities Europe BM EURNON-1.00%0.00%131.49M EUR
BL-Global Equities B EURNON-3.00%33.00%1.13M EUR
BL-Sustainable Horizon B EURNON-1.00%36.00%128.2M EUR
BNY Mellon Global Equity EUR W AccNON-2.00%0.00%11.57M EUR
BSF European Opps Extension A2 EURNON0.00%62.00%31.94M EUR
Carmignac Pf Grande Europe A EUR AccNON3.00%40.00%25.41M EUR
Cogefi Elixir PNON-1.00%0.00%131.49M EUR
CPR Actions Euro Restructurations Z-DNON-7.00%0.00%24.31M EUR
CSIF (Lux) Equity EMU DB EURNON-13.00%0.00%47.5M EUR
DPAM Capital B Eqs EMU Behvrl Val HI CapNON-17.00%10.00%NC12.32M EUR
DPAM Capital B Equities Europe Idx F CapNON-14.00%12.00%5.27M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur SAP SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR MSCI Europe Technology - EUR-1.74%23.89%EuropeActions - Technologies de l'information
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Technolog...0.00%15.03%EuropeActions - Technologie
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...-2.45%14.94%EuropeActions - Technologie
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD-4.73%12.94%-AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD-5.65%12.49%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard DAX - EUR-4.58%10.55%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR-1.99%10.21%AllemagneActions - Technologie
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR-4.76%10.09%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR-4.89%10.09%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-4.84%10.08%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-4.80%10.08%AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%10.07%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...2.52%10.05%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR-3.90%10.02%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR-4.82%10.01%AllemagneActions
IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR-2.12%10.00%-AllemagneActions - Technologie
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...0.00%10.00%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR-4.82%10.00%AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR-4.43%10.00%AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR-4.21%9.98%AllemagneActions
1  2  3  4  5  6  7Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Salesforce.com, Inc. : Quelle semaine !
Conseil
 SAP AG
Standards américains
Graphique SAP SE
Durée : Période :
SAP SE : Graphique analyse technique SAP SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Objectif de cours Moyen 148,89 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 132,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SAP SE10.12%184 759
ORACLE CORPORATION14.42%182 520
SERVICENOW INC.66.68%90 256
INTUIT INC.17.47%83 066
DOCUSIGN, INC.186.24%39 279
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.19.61%24 007
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group