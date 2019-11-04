|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|SPDR MSCI Europe Technology - EUR
|-1.74%
|23.89%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Technolog...
|0.00%
|15.03%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...
|-2.45%
|14.94%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologie
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|-4.73%
|12.94%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|-5.65%
|12.49%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard DAX - EUR
|-4.58%
|10.55%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR
|-1.99%
|10.21%
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|-4.76%
|10.09%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|-4.89%
|10.09%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-4.84%
|10.08%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-4.80%
|10.08%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|10.07%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|2.52%
|10.05%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|-3.90%
|10.02%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|-4.82%
|10.01%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR
|-2.12%
|10.00%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|0.00%
|10.00%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|-4.82%
|10.00%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|-4.43%
|10.00%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|-4.21%
|9.98%
|Allemagne
|Actions