Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SRPT   US8036071004

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRPT)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:46:45 01/03/2023
146.26 USD   +19.76%
17:02Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
17:02Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
17:02Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Baird favorable sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

01/03/2023 | 17:02
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
17:02Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recom..
ZM
17:02Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer réitère son opinion ..
ZM
17:02Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Baird favorable sur le dossier
ZM
17:02Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Credit Suisse n'est pas inspiré ..
ZM
17:02Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Needham & Co. optimiste sur le d..
ZM
15:43Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l..
ZM
15:43Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Berenberg Bank est neutre
ZM
15:43Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Morgan Stanley adopte une opinio..
ZM
28/02Sarepta Therapeutics réduit sa perte non GAAP au quatrième trimestre et augmente ses re..
MT
28/02Transcript : Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 1 213 M - 1 143 M
Résultat net 2023 -471 M - -444 M
Tréso. nette 2023 560 M - 528 M
PER 2023 -19,9x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 10 721 M 10 721 M 10 099 M
VE / CA 2023 8,38x
VE / CA 2024 4,10x
Nbr Employés 840
Flottant 95,3%
Graphique SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 122,13 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 155,83 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian M. Estepan Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey Chairman
Louise Rodino-Klapac Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Bilal Arif Chief Technical Operations Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-5.75%10 721
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.40%81 156
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.48%74 631
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.07%34 787
BIONTECH SE-13.43%31 605
GENMAB A/S-9.96%24 683