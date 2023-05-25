|
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Réduction de l'objectif de -8,5%
© Alphavalue 2023
Données financières
|CA 2023
3 433 M
3 694 M
-
|Résultat net 2023
661 M
712 M
-
|Dette nette 2023
3 005 M
3 233 M
-
|PER 2023
|34,0x
|Rendement 2023
|0,57%
|Capitalisation
22 534 M
24 251 M
-
|VE / CA 2023
|7,44x
|VE / CA 2024
|6,48x
|Nbr Employés
|11 934
|Flottant
|26,2%
|Graphique SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|244,50 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|363,82 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|48,8%
