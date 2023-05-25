Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sartorius Stedim Biotech
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35:08 24/05/2023
244.50 EUR   -0.81%
07:02Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Réduction de l'objectif de -8,5%
Alphavalue
22/05Sartorius Stedim Biotech en baisse : Morgan Stanley dégrade sa maison-mère
AO
22/05Sartorius et Sartorius Stedim sous pression après une étude d'analyste
DP
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Réduction de l'objectif de -8,5%

25/05/2023 | 07:02
© Alphavalue 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 3 433 M 3 694 M -
Résultat net 2023 661 M 712 M -
Dette nette 2023 3 005 M 3 233 M -
PER 2023 34,0x
Rendement 2023 0,57%
Capitalisation 22 534 M 24 251 M -
VE / CA 2023 7,44x
VE / CA 2024 6,48x
Nbr Employés 11 934
Flottant 26,2%
Graphique SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Durée : Période :
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Graphique analyse technique Sartorius Stedim Biotech | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 244,50 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 363,82 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 48,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
René Fáber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman
Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development
Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Dexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-19.17%24 251
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-3.69%183 876
MEDTRONIC PLC15.16%115 920
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.08%70 004
DEXCOM, INC.2.16%44 846
HOYA CORPORATION27.55%41 329
