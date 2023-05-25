Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Réduction de l'objectif de -8,5%

Données financières EUR USD CA 2023 3 433 M 3 694 M - Résultat net 2023 661 M 712 M - Dette nette 2023 3 005 M 3 233 M - PER 2023 34,0x Rendement 2023 0,57% Capitalisation 22 534 M 24 251 M - VE / CA 2023 7,44x VE / CA 2024 6,48x Nbr Employés 11 934 Flottant 26,2% Graphique SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 11 Dernier Cours de Clôture 244,50 € Objectif de cours Moyen 363,82 € Ecart / Objectif Moyen 48,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs René Fáber Chief Executive Officer & Director Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director Susan Dexter Independent Non-Executive Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH -19.17% 24 251 ABBOTT LABORATORIES -3.69% 183 876 MEDTRONIC PLC 15.16% 115 920 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY -3.08% 70 004 DEXCOM, INC. 2.16% 44 846 HOYA CORPORATION 27.55% 41 329