July 18 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA :

* SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA: SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH ADJUSTS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024 AND PRESENTS RESULTS FOR H1 2024

* SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA SAYS IN VIEW OF HIGH VOLATILITY AND LIMITED PREDICTABILITY, COMPANY PROVIDES A MORE CAUTIOUS OUTLOOK FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR AND ADJUSTS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024

* FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR, COMPANY RECORDED SALES REVENUE OF 1,373 MILLION EUROS

* SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA SAYS UNDERLYING EBITDA DECREASED BY 6.8 PERCENT TO 387 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST SIX MONTHS MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME AND PRODUCT MIX EFFECTS

* H1 UNDERLYING NET PROFIT1WAS 165 MILLION EUROS, COMPARED WITH 242 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST HALF OF 2023

* ORDER INTAKEROSE BY 11.2 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES (REPORTED: 10.4 PERCENT) TO 1,261 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST SIX MONTHS

* H1 REVENUE OF 1,373 MILLION EUROS, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO A SLIGHT DECLINE OF 1.2 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* NOW PROJECTS AN UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN OF 27 TO 29 PERCENT (PREVIOUSLY: ABOVE 30 PERCENT) FOR FULL YEAR 2024

* RATIO OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN RELATION TO SALES REVENUE IS NOW FORECAST TO BE AROUND 12 PERCENT (PREVIOUSLY: AROUND 13 PERCENT) IN 2024

* OUTLOOK 2024: RATIO OF NET DEBT TO UNDERLYING EBITDA SHOULD BE APPROXIMATELY 2.5 TO 3.0 (PREVIOUSLY: SLIGHTLY BELOW 2.5)