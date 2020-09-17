Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Savencia    SAVE   FR0000120107

SAVENCIA

(SAVE)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 17/09 17:36:42
54 EUR   -6.25%
04/09SAVENCIA : résultat net stable au 1er semestre
CF
04/09Waouh !
04/09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Total, Peugeot, Danone, Vivendi, SMCP, Bankia, Altice USA, Google...
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Waouh !
Graphique SAVENCIA
Durée : Période :
Savencia : Graphique analyse technique Savencia | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 68,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 57,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 14,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SAVENCIA-6.19%941
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.26.37%35 211
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED105.68%21 693
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED16.19%18 636
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS6.61%9 314
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED20.97%9 113
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group