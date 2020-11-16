Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 16/11 16:59:31
94.5 DKK   --.--%
03/04SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Un support long terme à exploiter
2019SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : publication des résultats trimestriels
Fonds positionnés sur SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Jupiter Global Value I GBP AccNON-13.00%0.00%11.16M GBP


ETFs positionnés sur SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/SETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...4.97%0.95%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.03%0.19%MondeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ...6.90%0.09%EuropeActions



Graphique SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 115,00 DKK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 94,50 DKK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,82%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S16.31%1 478
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-19.19%74 950
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-11.18%36 062
ITC LIMITED-21.29%31 123
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-31.19%11 840
KT&G CORPORATION-9.59%9 662
