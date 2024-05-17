SOCIETE DE CONSEIL EN EXTERNALISATION ET MARKETING INTERNET -
S.C.E.M.I
S.A au capital de 231.381,26 €
Siège social : 23 rue Lavoisier 27000 EVREUX
449.207.133 R.C.S. EVREUX
LISTE DES ADMINISTRATEURS DE LA SOCIETE S.C.E.M.I
Monsieur Youssef CHRAIBI - Président du Conseil d'administration et administrateur
Monsieur Younès JABRI - Administrateur
Madame Stéphanie MAUGARS - Administrateurscemi
