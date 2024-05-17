Scemi - Société de Conseil en Externalisation et en Marketing Internet est spécialisé dans les prestations de conseil et de services d'externalisation de projets en offshore et en marketing Internet. L'activité du groupe s'organise autour de 3 pôles : - prestations de saisie et de traitement de données : numérisation et saisie de documents (coupons, annuaires, cartes de fidélité, catalogues, livres, questionnaires, etc.), saisie audio (retranscription des conférences, des interviews, des conseils d'administration, des comptes rendus médicaux, etc.), prestations de mise en page, traitement des images, gestion des bases de données, etc. ; - prestations de services en ligne : prestations de veille médiatique et concurrentielle, saisie, traitement et intégration de données en ligne, recherche et validation d'informations en provenance d'Internet, etc. ; - prestations de conseil et de services en centres d'appels offshore : prestations de télémarketing, réalisation d'enquêtes et de sondages, qualification des bases de données, mise en place de services clients téléphoniques, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France (96,1%) et Europe (3,9%).

Secteur Internet