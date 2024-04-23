Schlumberger Limited est le 1er prestataire mondial de services pétroliers à destination des industries d'exploration et de production de pétrole et de gaz. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - développement et construction de puits (39,9%) ; - vente d'équipements et de systèmes de production pétroliers (27,6%) ; - vente de solutions et de services d'optimisation de la performance et du rendement des réservoirs (19,5%) ; - vente de solutions et de services technologiques et géophysiques (13%) : vente de logiciels, acquisition et traitement de données sismiques, prestations conseil en caractérisation des réservoirs, vente de solutions d'information, gestion des infrastructures informatiques, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amérique du Nord (21,3%), Moyen Orient et Asie (32,2%), Europe-CEI-Afrique (25,6%), Amérique latine (20,2%) et autres (0,7%).

Indices liés S&P 500