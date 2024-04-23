Action SLB SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Schlumberger Limited

Actions

SLB

AN8068571086

Pétrole et gaz - Equipements et services pétroliers

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
49,51 USD -0,68 % Graphique intraday de Schlumberger Limited -4,18 % -4,86 %
04:58 SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
02:12 SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Schlumberger Limited

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : JPMorgan Chase reste à l'achat ZM
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : Citigroup à l'achat ZM
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : TD Cowen réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
SLB : Oddo BHF confirme son conseil sur le titre CF
Schlumberger affiche des résultats largement en ligne au premier trimestre MT
Transcript : Schlumberger Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2024
SLB : croissance de 19% du BPA au 1er trimestre CF
Les contrats à terme baissent avant la cloche en raison des tensions au Moyen-Orient ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont en baisse MT
Hausse des bénéfices non GAAP et du chiffre d'affaires de Schlumberger au 1er trimestre MT
Schlumberger Limited annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Les bénéfices de SLB augmentent grâce à la demande internationale en matière de forage RE
SLB affiche un bénéfice trimestriel en hausse RE
Schlumberger Limited approuve le dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 11 juillet 2024 CI
Les nuages s'amoncellent sur les marchés Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Schneider, L'Oréal, EssilorLuxottica, Sodexo, Believe, TSMC, Netflix... Our Logo
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : Capital One Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
SLB : trois contrats remportés auprès de Petrobras AO
SLB : contrats remportés auprès de Petrobras CF
SLB obtient trois contrats pour le champ pétrolifère de Buzios de Petrobras RE
SLB remporte trois contrats de complétion pour le champ de Petrobras ? Buzios CI
Les contrats à terme sur les actions progressent avant la cloche à l'approche d'une semaine chargée en bénéfices ; l'Asie est en baisse, l'Europe en hausse MT
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
Le S&P 500 affiche un recul hebdomadaire sur fond d'inquiétudes concernant les taux d'intérêt MT

Graphique Schlumberger Limited

Graphique Schlumberger Limited
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Schlumberger Limited est le 1er prestataire mondial de services pétroliers à destination des industries d'exploration et de production de pétrole et de gaz. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - développement et construction de puits (39,9%) ; - vente d'équipements et de systèmes de production pétroliers (27,6%) ; - vente de solutions et de services d'optimisation de la performance et du rendement des réservoirs (19,5%) ; - vente de solutions et de services technologiques et géophysiques (13%) : vente de logiciels, acquisition et traitement de données sismiques, prestations conseil en caractérisation des réservoirs, vente de solutions d'information, gestion des infrastructures informatiques, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amérique du Nord (21,3%), Moyen Orient et Asie (32,2%), Europe-CEI-Afrique (25,6%), Amérique latine (20,2%) et autres (0,7%).
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - Equipements et services pétroliers
Agenda
19/07/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Schlumberger Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
33
Dernier Cours de Cloture
49,51 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
67,27 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+35,87 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services et équipements liés au pétrole - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Action Schlumberger Limited
-4,86 % 71,25 Md
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Action Halliburton Company
+7,11 % 34,64 Md
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Action Baker Hughes Company
-5,03 % 32,52 Md
TECHNIPFMC PLC Action TechnipFMC plc
+26,02 % 11,02 Md
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC Action Weatherford International plc
+17,65 % 8,16 Md
NOV INC. Action NOV Inc.
-8,33 % 7,42 Md
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION Action ChampionX Corporation
+20,64 % 6,76 Md
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED Action CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Limited
+50,53 % 6,49 Md
SAIPEM S.P.A. Action Saipem S.p.A.
+51,16 % 4,77 Md
TIDEWATER INC. Action Tidewater Inc.
+23,78 % 4,68 Md
Services et équipements liés au pétrole - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action SLB
  4. Actualités Schlumberger Limited
  5. Schlumberger Limited : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat