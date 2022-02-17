Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Schneider Electric : 2021, année record et point de départ d'une croissance durable et continue. Chiffre d'affaires, marge d'EBITA ajusté et résultat net à leurs plus hauts niveaux historiques

17/02/2022 | 07:54
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021, année record et point de départ d'une croissance durable et continue. Chiffre d'affaires, marge d'EBITA ajusté et résultat net à leurs plus hauts niveaux historiques
Subscribe

17 Feb 2022 07:30 CET

Company Name

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

ISN

FR0000121972

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SU

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1048945_20220217_PR_FY2021_FR_vF.pdf

Source

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 06:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
07:59BOURSE DE PARIS : La cacophonie en Ukraine met les nerfs des investisseurs à vif
07:57Le bénéfice de Schneider Electric pour l'exercice 21 s'envole de 51 % et répond au cons..
MT
07:54SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Comptes Consolidés 2021
PU
07:54SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 2021, année record et point de départ d'une croissance durable et con..
PU
07:46Nestlé propose l'élection du directeur financier d'Apple à son conseil d'administration
ZR
07:44SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Résultats annuels / Release
PU
07:44SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Résultats annuels / {Transcript
PU
07:33Schneider publie des résultats 2021 records et compte faire encore mieux en 2022
DJ
07:30Schneider electric - objectifs 2022-2024 et ambitions à long ter…
RE
07:30Schneider electric - la croissance organique de l’ebita ajusté e…
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 28 774 M 32 712 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 998 M 3 408 M -
Dette nette 2021 6 694 M 7 610 M -
PER 2021 27,1x
Rendement 2021 1,94%
Capitalisation 80 810 M 91 872 M -
VE / CA 2021 3,04x
VE / CA 2022 2,78x
Nbr Employés 135 000
Flottant 94,3%
Graphique SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Durée : Période :
Schneider Electric SE : Graphique analyse technique Schneider Electric SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Cloture 145,74 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 173,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.49%91 872
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.32%120 742
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.00%61 994
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.05%56 359
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.18%51 010
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-21.94%31 640