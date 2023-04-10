Recherche avancée
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:28:51 10/04/2023
26.10 USD   +0.93%
17:01Schneider National, Inc. : Susquehanna toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
07/03Transcript : Schneider National, Inc. Presents at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, Mar-07-2023 01:40 PM
CI
08/02Transcript : Schneider National, Inc. Presents at Evercore ISI Travel & Transport Conference, Feb-08-2023 12:45 PM
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Schneider National, Inc. : Susquehanna toujours neutre sur le dossier

10/04/2023 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 6 266 M - 5 744 M
Résultat net 2023 393 M - 360 M
Tréso. nette 2023 376 M - 345 M
PER 2023 11,7x
Rendement 2023 1,34%
Capitalisation 4 604 M 4 604 M 4 220 M
VE / CA 2023 0,67x
VE / CA 2024 0,61x
Nbr Employés 17 050
Flottant 29,6%
Graphique SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Durée : Période :
Schneider National, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Schneider National, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 25,86 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 32,93 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Mark B. Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James L. Welch Chairman
Shaleen Devgun Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Rob Reich Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.10.51%4 604
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.07%121 221
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.62%78 958
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.46%70 551
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-16.64%46 757
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.1.19%10 795
