SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA est une société basée en Allemagne qui conçoit des solutions avancées de confinement et d'administration de médicaments pour les industries pharmaceutiques et biotechnologiques. Le portefeuille de produits de la société va des solutions de confinement des médicaments aux systèmes d'administration de médicaments fabriqués en collaboration avec des partenaires industriels. Sa gamme de seringues, cartouches, flacons et ampoules pharmaceutiques est l'une des plus vastes et des plus avancées du marché des médicaments injectables.