|
Science Applications International Corporation : Goldman Sachs est négatif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
7 504 M
-
7 016 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
294 M
-
275 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
2 220 M
-
2 076 M
|PER 2023
|18,0x
|Rendement 2023
|1,60%
|
|Capitalisation
|
5 244 M
5 244 M
4 903 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,99x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,95x
|Nbr Employés
|25 090
|Flottant
|99,5%
|
|Graphique SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|94,17 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|102,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|8,31%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs