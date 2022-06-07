Connexion
    SAIC   US8086251076

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SAIC)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  07/06 20:10:19
95.23 USD   +1.12%
19:01SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
19:01SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
19:01SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs est négatif
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Science Applications International Corporation : Goldman Sachs est négatif

07/06/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2023 7 504 M - 7 016 M
Résultat net 2023 294 M - 275 M
Dette nette 2023 2 220 M - 2 076 M
PER 2023 18,0x
Rendement 2023 1,60%
Capitalisation 5 244 M 5 244 M 4 903 M
VE / CA 2023 0,99x
VE / CA 2024 0,95x
Nbr Employés 25 090
Flottant 99,5%
Graphique SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Science Applications International Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Science Applications International Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 94,17 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,31%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nazzic S. Keene Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prabu Natarajan Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Donna S. Morea Chairman
Nathan G. Rogers Chief Information Officer
Josh Jackson EVP, General Manager-Solutions & Technology Group
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION12.66%5 256
ACCENTURE PLC-26.49%193 016
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.22%161 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.50%91 700
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.95%82 468
VMWARE, INC.13.90%55 125