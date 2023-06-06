Recherche avancée
    SAIC   US8086251076

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SAIC)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:37:56 06/06/2023
102.72 USD   +0.07%
16:00Science Applications International Corporation : Truist Securities conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
12:35Science Applications International Corporation : Barrière à l'entrée
ZB
05/06L'action de science applications international en hausse de 3,4 % après...
ZR
Science Applications International Corporation : Truist Securities conserve son opinion neutre

06/06/2023 | 16:00
16:00Science Applications International Corporation : Tr..
ZM
12:35Science Applications International Corporation : Ba..
ZB
05/06L'action de science applications international en hausse de 3,4 % après...
ZR
05/06Science Applications International revoit à la hausse ses perspectives pour l'exercice ..
MT
05/06Transcript : Science Applications International Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings..
CI
05/06Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques sont en bai..
MT
05/06Science Applications International augmente ses bénéfices ajustés et son chiffre d'affa..
MT
05/06Les actions restent stables avant la cloche alors que les prix du pétrole augmentent su..
MT
05/06Les taux d'intérêt et les perspectives pétrolières agitent Wall street avant la cloche ..
MT
05/06Science Applications International Corporation révise ses prévisions de résultats pour ..
CI
Données financières
CA 2024 7 182 M - 6 704 M
Résultat net 2024 294 M - 275 M
Dette nette 2024 2 074 M - 1 936 M
PER 2024 18,8x
Rendement 2024 1,45%
Capitalisation 5 542 M 5 542 M 5 174 M
VE / CA 2024 1,06x
VE / CA 2025 1,04x
Nbr Employés 25 000
Flottant 99,0%
Graphique SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Science Applications International Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Science Applications International Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 102,65 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 114,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nazzic S. Keene Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prabu Natarajan Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Donna S. Morea Chairman
Nathan G. Rogers Chief Information Officer
Josh Jackson EVP, General Manager-Solutions & Technology Group
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-4.69%5 542
ACCENTURE PLC14.09%192 270
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.99%145 796
SIEMENS AG22.28%134 584
IBM-5.19%120 443
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 334
