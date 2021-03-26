|
Science Applications International Corporation : Stifel Nicolaus passe à neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
7 124 M
6 048 M
|Résultat net 2021
202 M
171 M
|Dette nette 2021
2 323 M
1 973 M
|PER 2021
|27,9x
|Rendement 2021
|1,55%
|Capitalisation
5 583 M
5 583 M
4 740 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,11x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,05x
|Nbr Employés
|26 000
|Flottant
|99,3%
|Graphique SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Objectif de cours Moyen
106,20 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
95,89 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
16,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
10,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-6,14%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs