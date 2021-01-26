Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Scor SE    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
Scor : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 18/01/2021 au 22/01/2021

26/01/2021 | 15:22
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 18/01/2021 au 22/01/2021EXANE BNP PARIBAS
            
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché         
            
Nom de l'émetteurCode Identifiant de l'émetteurJour de la transactionCode identifiant de l’instrument financierVolume total journalier (en nombre d’actions)Prix pondéré moyen journalier d’acquisition des actions *Marché (MIC Code)   
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V375218/01/2021FR001041198350,10828.29XPAR   
          
* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule TOTAL50,10828.29    
            
Détail transaction par transaction         
            
Nom de l'émetteurCode Identifiant de l'émetteurNom du PSICode identifiant du PSIJour/heure de la transaction (CET)Code identifiant de l’instrument financierPrix UnitaireDeviseQuantité achetéeCode identifiant marchéNuméro de référence de la transactionObjectif du rachat
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:01:03FR001041198328.30EUR254XPAR00252438635EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:05:10FR001041198328.20EUR373XPAR00252439498EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:05:10FR001041198328.20EUR354XPAR00252439499EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:08:51FR001041198328.06EUR372XPAR00252440507EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:12:09FR001041198328.04EUR90XPAR00252441193EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:12:09FR001041198328.04EUR643XPAR00252441194EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:18:55FR001041198328.16EUR50XPAR00252442642EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:18:55FR001041198328.16EUR109XPAR00252442643EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:18:55FR001041198328.16EUR67XPAR00252442644EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:19:00FR001041198328.16EUR107XPAR00252442654EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:19:00FR001041198328.16EUR486XPAR00252442655EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:23:15FR001041198328.24EUR704XPAR00252443493EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:23:15FR001041198328.24EUR1XPAR00252443494EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:25:36FR001041198328.20EUR147XPAR00252443959EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:30:13FR001041198328.22EUR231XPAR00252444682EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:32:20FR001041198328.22EUR90XPAR00252445046EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:32:20FR001041198328.22EUR629XPAR00252445047EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:39:12FR001041198328.32EUR230XPAR00252446291EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:39:12FR001041198328.32EUR523XPAR00252446293EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:44:02FR001041198328.40EUR266XPAR00252446988EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:45:47FR001041198328.36EUR196XPAR00252447131EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:48:15FR001041198328.40EUR2XPAR00252447498EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:49:29FR001041198328.46EUR151XPAR00252447616EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:49:29FR001041198328.46EUR24XPAR00252447617EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:49:29FR001041198328.46EUR12XPAR00252447618EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:50:08FR001041198328.46EUR574XPAR00252447757EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:55:18FR001041198328.40EUR147XPAR00252448515EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:55:18FR001041198328.40EUR176XPAR00252448516EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:59:51FR001041198328.38EUR57XPAR00252449090EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:06:52FR001041198328.36EUR1,185XPAR00252450134EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:11:40FR001041198328.34EUR600XPAR00252450994EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:11:40FR001041198328.34EUR43XPAR00252450995EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:18:19FR001041198328.40EUR264XPAR00252451880EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:19:07FR001041198328.38EUR321XPAR00252452012EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:24:47FR001041198328.38EUR287XPAR00252452776EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:24:47FR001041198328.38EUR88XPAR00252452777EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:36:36FR001041198328.38EUR893XPAR00252454146EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:36:36FR001041198328.38EUR317XPAR00252454147EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:40:16FR001041198328.36EUR186XPAR00252454792EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:42:51FR001041198328.30EUR257XPAR00252455211EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:43:31FR001041198328.30EUR139XPAR00252455386EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:48:41FR001041198328.20EUR323XPAR00252456237EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:53:36FR001041198328.18EUR138XPAR00252456858EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:53:36FR001041198328.18EUR89XPAR00252456859EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:53:36FR001041198328.18EUR5XPAR00252456860EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:53:36FR001041198328.18EUR11XPAR00252456861EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:59:06FR001041198328.22EUR116XPAR00252457554EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:59:06FR001041198328.22EUR34XPAR00252457555EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:59:39FR001041198328.20EUR31XPAR00252457602EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:32:51FR001041198328.28EUR83XPAR00252461515EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:32:51FR001041198328.28EUR450XPAR00252461516EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:38:43FR001041198328.26EUR242XPAR00252462249EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:38:43FR001041198328.26EUR223XPAR00252462250EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:40:17FR001041198328.24EUR111XPAR00252462405EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:42:45FR001041198328.24EUR28XPAR00252462678EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:42:45FR001041198328.24EUR20XPAR00252462679EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:46:50FR001041198328.24EUR88XPAR00252463120EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:46:55FR001041198328.22EUR83XPAR00252463129EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:46:55FR001041198328.22EUR13XPAR00252463130EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:46:55FR001041198328.24EUR26XPAR00252463131EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:11FR001041198328.24EUR261XPAR00252463593EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:46FR001041198328.24EUR66XPAR00252463716EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:51FR001041198328.24EUR59XPAR00252463739EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:54FR001041198328.24EUR266XPAR00252463744EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:57FR001041198328.24EUR66XPAR00252463746EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:55:51FR001041198328.24EUR239XPAR00252464254EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:55:54FR001041198328.24EUR60XPAR00252464265EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:57:04FR001041198328.22EUR62XPAR00252464391EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:57:50FR001041198328.22EUR146XPAR00252464469EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:58:57FR001041198328.22EUR37XPAR00252464593EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:58:57FR001041198328.22EUR9XPAR00252464594EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:06:03FR001041198328.18EUR68XPAR00252465460EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:06:03FR001041198328.18EUR16XPAR00252465461EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:06:08FR001041198328.18EUR100XPAR00252465493EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:08:05FR001041198328.18EUR9XPAR00252465863EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:14:09FR001041198328.22EUR231XPAR00252466689EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:14:09FR001041198328.22EUR107XPAR00252466690EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:16:16FR001041198328.22EUR75XPAR00252467106EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:16:27FR001041198328.20EUR64XPAR00252467141EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:18:43FR001041198328.20EUR83XPAR00252467329EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:18:48FR001041198328.20EUR66XPAR00252467339EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:31:27FR001041198328.16EUR70XPAR00252468595EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:32:44FR001041198328.14EUR34XPAR00252468743EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:43:20FR001041198328.16EUR116XPAR00252470044EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:43:20FR001041198328.16EUR65XPAR00252470046EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:46:57FR001041198328.14EUR11XPAR00252470489EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:46:57FR001041198328.14EUR57XPAR00252470490EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:47:24FR001041198328.16EUR268XPAR00252470565EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:52:14FR001041198328.16EUR94XPAR00252471073EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:56:40FR001041198328.16EUR148XPAR00252471447EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:58:16FR001041198328.16EUR96XPAR00252471577EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:58:16FR001041198328.16EUR31XPAR00252471578EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:59:08FR001041198328.16EUR133XPAR00252471646EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:01:20FR001041198328.18EUR33XPAR00252471849EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:05:53FR001041198328.18EUR57XPAR00252472270EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:08:15FR001041198328.20EUR179XPAR00252472465EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:08:42FR001041198328.24EUR199XPAR00252472505EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:08:47FR001041198328.24EUR161XPAR00252472512EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:09:55FR001041198328.22EUR82XPAR00252472582EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:15:53FR001041198328.24EUR34XPAR00252473104EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:16:01FR001041198328.22EUR79XPAR00252473112EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:16:01FR001041198328.22EUR12XPAR00252473113EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:16:01FR001041198328.22EUR20XPAR00252473114EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:16:13FR001041198328.24EUR522XPAR00252473144EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:17:22FR001041198328.24EUR20XPAR00252473211EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:17:22FR001041198328.24EUR82XPAR00252473212EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:17:22FR001041198328.24EUR438XPAR00252473213EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:17:22FR001041198328.24EUR32XPAR00252473214EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:20:02FR001041198328.22EUR212XPAR00252473471EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:33:17FR001041198328.24EUR173XPAR00252474714EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:39:37FR001041198328.24EUR222XPAR00252475406EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:40:40FR001041198328.24EUR200XPAR00252475499EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:40:40FR001041198328.24EUR34XPAR00252475500EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:40:40FR001041198328.24EUR23XPAR00252475501EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:43:12FR001041198328.24EUR200XPAR00252475693EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:44:36FR001041198328.24EUR44XPAR00252475807EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:44:36FR001041198328.24EUR210XPAR00252475809EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:44:36FR001041198328.24EUR60XPAR00252475810EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:48:07FR001041198328.22EUR211XPAR00252476148EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:55:29FR001041198328.22EUR118XPAR00252476783EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:55:29FR001041198328.22EUR200XPAR00252476784EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:55:29FR001041198328.22EUR303XPAR00252476785EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:55:29FR001041198328.22EUR26XPAR00252476786EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:57:45FR001041198328.22EUR725XPAR00252477018EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:06:46FR001041198328.22EUR210XPAR00252477781EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:10:49FR001041198328.20EUR180XPAR00252478139EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:10:50FR001041198328.20EUR252XPAR00252478145EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:20:48FR001041198328.20EUR71XPAR00252479111EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:20:48FR001041198328.20EUR76XPAR00252479112EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:20:48FR001041198328.20EUR11XPAR00252479113EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:22:55FR001041198328.22EUR81XPAR00252479355EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:22:55FR001041198328.22EUR205XPAR00252479356EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:22:55FR001041198328.22EUR120XPAR00252479357EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:22:55FR001041198328.22EUR10XPAR00252479358EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:01:37FR001041198328.26EUR329XPAR00252484365EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:20:37FR001041198328.24EUR50XPAR00252487208EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:20:37FR001041198328.24EUR579XPAR00252487209EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:24:44FR001041198328.18EUR383XPAR00252487939EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:24:44FR001041198328.18EUR250XPAR00252487940EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR20XPAR00252488439EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR33XPAR00252488440EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR9XPAR00252488442EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR14XPAR00252488444EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR222XPAR00252488445EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR324XPAR00252488446EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR33XPAR00252488447EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:29:15FR001041198328.18EUR486XPAR00252488699EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:31:37FR001041198328.22EUR6XPAR00252489266EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:31:40FR001041198328.24EUR200XPAR00252489270EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:31:40FR001041198328.24EUR83XPAR00252489271EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:32:49FR001041198328.22EUR172XPAR00252489556EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:32:49FR001041198328.22EUR136XPAR00252489557EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:32:49FR001041198328.22EUR284XPAR00252489558EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:35:02FR001041198328.20EUR228XPAR00252490008EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:35:02FR001041198328.20EUR82XPAR00252490009EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:36:49FR001041198328.24EUR486XPAR00252490482EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:45:43FR001041198328.20EUR40XPAR00252492234EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:45:43FR001041198328.20EUR88XPAR00252492235EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:55:30FR001041198328.26EUR222XPAR00252493876EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:02:51FR001041198328.26EUR448XPAR00252495566EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:12:45FR001041198328.26EUR17XPAR00252497648EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:12:45FR001041198328.26EUR412XPAR00252497651EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:12:45FR001041198328.26EUR18XPAR00252497652EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:12:45FR001041198328.26EUR404XPAR00252497653EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:22:05FR001041198328.26EUR562XPAR00252499540EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:22:57FR001041198328.26EUR149XPAR00252499677EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:22:57FR001041198328.26EUR173XPAR00252499678EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:22:57FR001041198328.26EUR37XPAR00252499679EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:31:24FR001041198328.28EUR110XPAR00252501693EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:32:58FR001041198328.28EUR154XPAR00252502135EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR150XPAR00252502313EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR228XPAR00252502314EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR80XPAR00252502315EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR53XPAR00252502316EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR31XPAR00252502317EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR35XPAR00252502318EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR37XPAR00252502320EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:42:52FR001041198328.32EUR500XPAR00252505129EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:42:54FR001041198328.32EUR443XPAR00252505140EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:44:39FR001041198328.32EUR57XPAR00252505686EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:44:39FR001041198328.34EUR42XPAR00252505687EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:44:46FR001041198328.34EUR99XPAR00252505716EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR48XPAR00252505995EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR40XPAR00252505996EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR412XPAR00252505997EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR40XPAR00252505998EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR452XPAR00252505999EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR48XPAR00252506000EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR104XPAR00252506001EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR194XPAR00252506002EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR210XPAR00252506003EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR96XPAR00252506004EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR204XPAR00252506005EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR98XPAR00252506006EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:46:19FR001041198328.34EUR162XPAR00252506195EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:46:19FR001041198328.34EUR240XPAR00252506196EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:46:19FR001041198328.34EUR210XPAR00252506197EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:18FR001041198328.34EUR40XPAR00252507325EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:49FR001041198328.34EUR205XPAR00252507483EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:49FR001041198328.34EUR109XPAR00252507484EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:55FR001041198328.34EUR85XPAR00252507501EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:55FR001041198328.34EUR54XPAR00252507502EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR202XPAR00252508702EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR549XPAR00252508703EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR89XPAR00252508704EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR61XPAR00252508705EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR177XPAR00252508706EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR153XPAR00252508707EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR61XPAR00252508708EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR1,500XPAR00252509565EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR1,032XPAR00252509567EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR11XPAR00252509569EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR107XPAR00252509570EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR350XPAR00252509571EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR180XPAR00252509572EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR1,320XPAR00252509573EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR1,500XPAR00252509574EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:18FR001041198328.38EUR699XPAR00252509579EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:20FR001041198328.38EUR238XPAR00252509597EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:59:17FR001041198328.34EUR39XPAR00252509903EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:59:17FR001041198328.34EUR107XPAR00252509905EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:01:21FR001041198328.34EUR22XPAR00252510534EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR26XPAR00252512877EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR200XPAR00252512878EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR296XPAR00252512879EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR7XPAR00252512880EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR66XPAR00252512881EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR32XPAR00252512882EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR1,612XPAR00252514022EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR388XPAR00252514023EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR433XPAR00252514024EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR433XPAR00252514025EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR38XPAR00252514026EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR1,096XPAR00252514027EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR190XPAR00252514028EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR654XPAR00252514030EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:14:02FR001041198328.36EUR187XPAR00252514203EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:14:02FR001041198328.36EUR905XPAR00252514204EXPA1Couverture (attribution salariale)
            



Statement of transactions in own shares from January 18, 2021 to January 22, 2021EXANE BNP PARIBAS
            
Aggregated presentation by day and by market          
            
Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Marché (MIC Code)Number of Transactions 
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V375218/01/2021FR001041198350,10828.29XPAR238 
         
* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule TOTAL50,10828.29   
            
Details per transaction         
            
Name of issuerIdentification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Name of Investment Services ProviderIdentification code of Investment Services ProviderDay/time of transaction (CET)Identification code of financial instrumentPrice per transactionCurrencyAcquired volumeMarket (MIC Code)Reference number of transactionPurpose of buy back
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:01:03FR001041198328.30EUR254XPAR00252438635EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:05:10FR001041198328.20EUR373XPAR00252439498EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:05:10FR001041198328.20EUR354XPAR00252439499EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:08:51FR001041198328.06EUR372XPAR00252440507EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:12:09FR001041198328.04EUR90XPAR00252441193EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:12:09FR001041198328.04EUR643XPAR00252441194EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:18:55FR001041198328.16EUR50XPAR00252442642EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:18:55FR001041198328.16EUR109XPAR00252442643EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:18:55FR001041198328.16EUR67XPAR00252442644EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:19:00FR001041198328.16EUR107XPAR00252442654EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:19:00FR001041198328.16EUR486XPAR00252442655EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:23:15FR001041198328.24EUR704XPAR00252443493EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:23:15FR001041198328.24EUR1XPAR00252443494EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:25:36FR001041198328.20EUR147XPAR00252443959EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:30:13FR001041198328.22EUR231XPAR00252444682EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:32:20FR001041198328.22EUR90XPAR00252445046EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:32:20FR001041198328.22EUR629XPAR00252445047EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:39:12FR001041198328.32EUR230XPAR00252446291EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:39:12FR001041198328.32EUR523XPAR00252446293EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:44:02FR001041198328.40EUR266XPAR00252446988EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:45:47FR001041198328.36EUR196XPAR00252447131EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:48:15FR001041198328.40EUR2XPAR00252447498EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:49:29FR001041198328.46EUR151XPAR00252447616EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:49:29FR001041198328.46EUR24XPAR00252447617EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:49:29FR001041198328.46EUR12XPAR00252447618EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:50:08FR001041198328.46EUR574XPAR00252447757EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:55:18FR001041198328.40EUR147XPAR00252448515EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:55:18FR001041198328.40EUR176XPAR00252448516EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 09:59:51FR001041198328.38EUR57XPAR00252449090EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:06:52FR001041198328.36EUR1,185XPAR00252450134EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:11:40FR001041198328.34EUR600XPAR00252450994EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:11:40FR001041198328.34EUR43XPAR00252450995EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:18:19FR001041198328.40EUR264XPAR00252451880EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:19:07FR001041198328.38EUR321XPAR00252452012EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:24:47FR001041198328.38EUR287XPAR00252452776EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:24:47FR001041198328.38EUR88XPAR00252452777EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:36:36FR001041198328.38EUR893XPAR00252454146EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:36:36FR001041198328.38EUR317XPAR00252454147EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:40:16FR001041198328.36EUR186XPAR00252454792EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:42:51FR001041198328.30EUR257XPAR00252455211EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:43:31FR001041198328.30EUR139XPAR00252455386EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:48:41FR001041198328.20EUR323XPAR00252456237EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:53:36FR001041198328.18EUR138XPAR00252456858EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:53:36FR001041198328.18EUR89XPAR00252456859EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:53:36FR001041198328.18EUR5XPAR00252456860EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:53:36FR001041198328.18EUR11XPAR00252456861EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:59:06FR001041198328.22EUR116XPAR00252457554EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:59:06FR001041198328.22EUR34XPAR00252457555EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 10:59:39FR001041198328.20EUR31XPAR00252457602EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:32:51FR001041198328.28EUR83XPAR00252461515EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:32:51FR001041198328.28EUR450XPAR00252461516EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:38:43FR001041198328.26EUR242XPAR00252462249EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:38:43FR001041198328.26EUR223XPAR00252462250EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:40:17FR001041198328.24EUR111XPAR00252462405EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:42:45FR001041198328.24EUR28XPAR00252462678EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:42:45FR001041198328.24EUR20XPAR00252462679EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:46:50FR001041198328.24EUR88XPAR00252463120EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:46:55FR001041198328.22EUR83XPAR00252463129EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:46:55FR001041198328.22EUR13XPAR00252463130EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:46:55FR001041198328.24EUR26XPAR00252463131EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:11FR001041198328.24EUR261XPAR00252463593EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:46FR001041198328.24EUR66XPAR00252463716EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:51FR001041198328.24EUR59XPAR00252463739EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:54FR001041198328.24EUR266XPAR00252463744EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:51:57FR001041198328.24EUR66XPAR00252463746EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:55:51FR001041198328.24EUR239XPAR00252464254EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:55:54FR001041198328.24EUR60XPAR00252464265EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:57:04FR001041198328.22EUR62XPAR00252464391EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:57:50FR001041198328.22EUR146XPAR00252464469EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:58:57FR001041198328.22EUR37XPAR00252464593EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 11:58:57FR001041198328.22EUR9XPAR00252464594EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:06:03FR001041198328.18EUR68XPAR00252465460EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:06:03FR001041198328.18EUR16XPAR00252465461EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:06:08FR001041198328.18EUR100XPAR00252465493EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:08:05FR001041198328.18EUR9XPAR00252465863EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:14:09FR001041198328.22EUR231XPAR00252466689EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:14:09FR001041198328.22EUR107XPAR00252466690EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:16:16FR001041198328.22EUR75XPAR00252467106EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:16:27FR001041198328.20EUR64XPAR00252467141EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:18:43FR001041198328.20EUR83XPAR00252467329EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:18:48FR001041198328.20EUR66XPAR00252467339EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:31:27FR001041198328.16EUR70XPAR00252468595EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:32:44FR001041198328.14EUR34XPAR00252468743EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:43:20FR001041198328.16EUR116XPAR00252470044EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:43:20FR001041198328.16EUR65XPAR00252470046EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:46:57FR001041198328.14EUR11XPAR00252470489EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:46:57FR001041198328.14EUR57XPAR00252470490EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:47:24FR001041198328.16EUR268XPAR00252470565EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:52:14FR001041198328.16EUR94XPAR00252471073EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:56:40FR001041198328.16EUR148XPAR00252471447EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:58:16FR001041198328.16EUR96XPAR00252471577EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:58:16FR001041198328.16EUR31XPAR00252471578EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 12:59:08FR001041198328.16EUR133XPAR00252471646EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:01:20FR001041198328.18EUR33XPAR00252471849EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:05:53FR001041198328.18EUR57XPAR00252472270EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:08:15FR001041198328.20EUR179XPAR00252472465EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:08:42FR001041198328.24EUR199XPAR00252472505EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:08:47FR001041198328.24EUR161XPAR00252472512EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:09:55FR001041198328.22EUR82XPAR00252472582EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:15:53FR001041198328.24EUR34XPAR00252473104EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:16:01FR001041198328.22EUR79XPAR00252473112EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:16:01FR001041198328.22EUR12XPAR00252473113EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:16:01FR001041198328.22EUR20XPAR00252473114EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:16:13FR001041198328.24EUR522XPAR00252473144EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:17:22FR001041198328.24EUR20XPAR00252473211EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:17:22FR001041198328.24EUR82XPAR00252473212EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:17:22FR001041198328.24EUR438XPAR00252473213EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:17:22FR001041198328.24EUR32XPAR00252473214EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:20:02FR001041198328.22EUR212XPAR00252473471EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:33:17FR001041198328.24EUR173XPAR00252474714EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:39:37FR001041198328.24EUR222XPAR00252475406EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:40:40FR001041198328.24EUR200XPAR00252475499EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:40:40FR001041198328.24EUR34XPAR00252475500EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:40:40FR001041198328.24EUR23XPAR00252475501EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:43:12FR001041198328.24EUR200XPAR00252475693EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:44:36FR001041198328.24EUR44XPAR00252475807EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:44:36FR001041198328.24EUR210XPAR00252475809EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:44:36FR001041198328.24EUR60XPAR00252475810EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:48:07FR001041198328.22EUR211XPAR00252476148EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:55:29FR001041198328.22EUR118XPAR00252476783EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:55:29FR001041198328.22EUR200XPAR00252476784EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:55:29FR001041198328.22EUR303XPAR00252476785EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:55:29FR001041198328.22EUR26XPAR00252476786EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 13:57:45FR001041198328.22EUR725XPAR00252477018EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:06:46FR001041198328.22EUR210XPAR00252477781EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:10:49FR001041198328.20EUR180XPAR00252478139EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:10:50FR001041198328.20EUR252XPAR00252478145EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:20:48FR001041198328.20EUR71XPAR00252479111EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:20:48FR001041198328.20EUR76XPAR00252479112EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:20:48FR001041198328.20EUR11XPAR00252479113EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:22:55FR001041198328.22EUR81XPAR00252479355EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:22:55FR001041198328.22EUR205XPAR00252479356EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:22:55FR001041198328.22EUR120XPAR00252479357EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 14:22:55FR001041198328.22EUR10XPAR00252479358EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:01:37FR001041198328.26EUR329XPAR00252484365EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:20:37FR001041198328.24EUR50XPAR00252487208EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:20:37FR001041198328.24EUR579XPAR00252487209EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:24:44FR001041198328.18EUR383XPAR00252487939EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:24:44FR001041198328.18EUR250XPAR00252487940EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR20XPAR00252488439EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR33XPAR00252488440EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR9XPAR00252488442EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR14XPAR00252488444EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR222XPAR00252488445EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR324XPAR00252488446EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:27:28FR001041198328.16EUR33XPAR00252488447EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:29:15FR001041198328.18EUR486XPAR00252488699EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:31:37FR001041198328.22EUR6XPAR00252489266EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:31:40FR001041198328.24EUR200XPAR00252489270EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:31:40FR001041198328.24EUR83XPAR00252489271EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:32:49FR001041198328.22EUR172XPAR00252489556EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:32:49FR001041198328.22EUR136XPAR00252489557EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:32:49FR001041198328.22EUR284XPAR00252489558EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:35:02FR001041198328.20EUR228XPAR00252490008EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:35:02FR001041198328.20EUR82XPAR00252490009EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:36:49FR001041198328.24EUR486XPAR00252490482EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:45:43FR001041198328.20EUR40XPAR00252492234EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:45:43FR001041198328.20EUR88XPAR00252492235EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 15:55:30FR001041198328.26EUR222XPAR00252493876EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:02:51FR001041198328.26EUR448XPAR00252495566EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:12:45FR001041198328.26EUR17XPAR00252497648EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:12:45FR001041198328.26EUR412XPAR00252497651EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:12:45FR001041198328.26EUR18XPAR00252497652EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:12:45FR001041198328.26EUR404XPAR00252497653EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:22:05FR001041198328.26EUR562XPAR00252499540EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:22:57FR001041198328.26EUR149XPAR00252499677EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:22:57FR001041198328.26EUR173XPAR00252499678EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:22:57FR001041198328.26EUR37XPAR00252499679EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:31:24FR001041198328.28EUR110XPAR00252501693EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:32:58FR001041198328.28EUR154XPAR00252502135EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR150XPAR00252502313EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR228XPAR00252502314EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR80XPAR00252502315EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR53XPAR00252502316EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR31XPAR00252502317EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR35XPAR00252502318EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:33:27FR001041198328.30EUR37XPAR00252502320EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:42:52FR001041198328.32EUR500XPAR00252505129EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:42:54FR001041198328.32EUR443XPAR00252505140EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:44:39FR001041198328.32EUR57XPAR00252505686EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:44:39FR001041198328.34EUR42XPAR00252505687EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:44:46FR001041198328.34EUR99XPAR00252505716EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR48XPAR00252505995EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR40XPAR00252505996EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR412XPAR00252505997EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR40XPAR00252505998EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR452XPAR00252505999EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR48XPAR00252506000EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR104XPAR00252506001EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR194XPAR00252506002EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR210XPAR00252506003EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR96XPAR00252506004EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR204XPAR00252506005EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:45:36FR001041198328.34EUR98XPAR00252506006EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:46:19FR001041198328.34EUR162XPAR00252506195EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:46:19FR001041198328.34EUR240XPAR00252506196EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:46:19FR001041198328.34EUR210XPAR00252506197EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:18FR001041198328.34EUR40XPAR00252507325EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:49FR001041198328.34EUR205XPAR00252507483EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:49FR001041198328.34EUR109XPAR00252507484EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:55FR001041198328.34EUR85XPAR00252507501EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:50:55FR001041198328.34EUR54XPAR00252507502EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR202XPAR00252508702EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR549XPAR00252508703EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR89XPAR00252508704EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR61XPAR00252508705EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR177XPAR00252508706EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR153XPAR00252508707EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:55:15FR001041198328.36EUR61XPAR00252508708EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR1,500XPAR00252509565EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR1,032XPAR00252509567EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR11XPAR00252509569EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR107XPAR00252509570EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR350XPAR00252509571EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR180XPAR00252509572EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR1,320XPAR00252509573EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:16FR001041198328.38EUR1,500XPAR00252509574EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:18FR001041198328.38EUR699XPAR00252509579EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:58:20FR001041198328.38EUR238XPAR00252509597EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:59:17FR001041198328.34EUR39XPAR00252509903EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 16:59:17FR001041198328.34EUR107XPAR00252509905EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:01:21FR001041198328.34EUR22XPAR00252510534EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR26XPAR00252512877EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR200XPAR00252512878EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR296XPAR00252512879EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR7XPAR00252512880EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR66XPAR00252512881EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:10:14FR001041198328.36EUR32XPAR00252512882EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR1,612XPAR00252514022EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR388XPAR00252514023EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR433XPAR00252514024EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR433XPAR00252514025EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR38XPAR00252514026EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR1,096XPAR00252514027EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR190XPAR00252514028EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:13:27FR001041198328.36EUR654XPAR00252514030EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:14:02FR001041198328.36EUR187XPAR00252514203EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/2021 17:14:02FR001041198328.36EUR905XPAR00252514204EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
            



      
Submission period18 to 22 JAN 2021   
Submission Date22-Jan-2021   
      
Issuer nameISIN CodeTransaction dateDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
SCOR SEFR00104119832021.01.1850,10828.29XPAR
      
      



            
Issuer nameISINIntermediary nameIntermediary CodeTransaction DateTransaction TimeTime ZoneVolumePriceCurrencyPlatform CodeTransaction reference number
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:01:03UTC25428.30EURXPAR00252438635EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:05:10UTC37328.20EURXPAR00252439498EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:05:10UTC35428.20EURXPAR00252439499EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:08:51UTC37228.06EURXPAR00252440507EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:12:09UTC9028.04EURXPAR00252441193EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:12:09UTC64328.04EURXPAR00252441194EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:18:55UTC5028.16EURXPAR00252442642EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:18:55UTC10928.16EURXPAR00252442643EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:18:55UTC6728.16EURXPAR00252442644EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:19:00UTC10728.16EURXPAR00252442654EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:19:00UTC48628.16EURXPAR00252442655EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:23:15UTC70428.24EURXPAR00252443493EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:23:15UTC128.24EURXPAR00252443494EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:25:36UTC14728.20EURXPAR00252443959EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:30:13UTC23128.22EURXPAR00252444682EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:32:20UTC9028.22EURXPAR00252445046EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:32:20UTC62928.22EURXPAR00252445047EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:39:12UTC23028.32EURXPAR00252446291EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:39:12UTC52328.32EURXPAR00252446293EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:44:02UTC26628.40EURXPAR00252446988EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:45:47UTC19628.36EURXPAR00252447131EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:48:15UTC228.40EURXPAR00252447498EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:49:29UTC15128.46EURXPAR00252447616EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:49:29UTC2428.46EURXPAR00252447617EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:49:29UTC1228.46EURXPAR00252447618EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:50:08UTC57428.46EURXPAR00252447757EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:55:18UTC14728.40EURXPAR00252448515EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:55:18UTC17628.40EURXPAR00252448516EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202108:59:51UTC5728.38EURXPAR00252449090EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:06:52UTC1,18528.36EURXPAR00252450134EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:11:40UTC60028.34EURXPAR00252450994EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:11:40UTC4328.34EURXPAR00252450995EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:18:19UTC26428.40EURXPAR00252451880EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:19:07UTC32128.38EURXPAR00252452012EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:24:47UTC28728.38EURXPAR00252452776EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:24:47UTC8828.38EURXPAR00252452777EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:36:36UTC89328.38EURXPAR00252454146EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:36:36UTC31728.38EURXPAR00252454147EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:40:16UTC18628.36EURXPAR00252454792EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:42:51UTC25728.30EURXPAR00252455211EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:43:31UTC13928.30EURXPAR00252455386EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:48:41UTC32328.20EURXPAR00252456237EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:53:36UTC13828.18EURXPAR00252456858EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:53:36UTC8928.18EURXPAR00252456859EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:53:36UTC528.18EURXPAR00252456860EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:53:36UTC1128.18EURXPAR00252456861EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:59:06UTC11628.22EURXPAR00252457554EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:59:06UTC3428.22EURXPAR00252457555EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202109:59:39UTC3128.20EURXPAR00252457602EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:32:51UTC8328.28EURXPAR00252461515EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:32:51UTC45028.28EURXPAR00252461516EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:38:43UTC24228.26EURXPAR00252462249EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:38:43UTC22328.26EURXPAR00252462250EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:40:17UTC11128.24EURXPAR00252462405EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:42:45UTC2828.24EURXPAR00252462678EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:42:45UTC2028.24EURXPAR00252462679EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:46:50UTC8828.24EURXPAR00252463120EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:46:55UTC8328.22EURXPAR00252463129EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:46:55UTC1328.22EURXPAR00252463130EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:46:55UTC2628.24EURXPAR00252463131EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:51:11UTC26128.24EURXPAR00252463593EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:51:46UTC6628.24EURXPAR00252463716EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:51:51UTC5928.24EURXPAR00252463739EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:51:54UTC26628.24EURXPAR00252463744EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:51:57UTC6628.24EURXPAR00252463746EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:55:51UTC23928.24EURXPAR00252464254EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:55:54UTC6028.24EURXPAR00252464265EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:57:04UTC6228.22EURXPAR00252464391EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:57:50UTC14628.22EURXPAR00252464469EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:58:57UTC3728.22EURXPAR00252464593EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202110:58:57UTC928.22EURXPAR00252464594EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202111:06:03UTC6828.18EURXPAR00252465460EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202111:06:03UTC1628.18EURXPAR00252465461EXPA1
SCOR SEFR0010411983Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2718/01/202111:06:08UTC10028.18