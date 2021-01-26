Accueil Zone bourse > Actions > Euronext Paris > Scor SE SCR FR0010411983 SCOR SE (SCR) Ajouter à ma liste Rapport Rapport Temps réel Euronext Paris - 26/01 16:25:37 25.74 EUR -0.31% 15:22 SCOR : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 18/01/2021 au 22/01/2021 GL 15:12 SCOR : Disclosure of transactions in own shares from Janvier 18, 2021 to Janvier 22, 2021 PU 21/01 SCOR : outil d'évaluation des risques biométriques CF Synthèse Cotations Graphiques Actualités Notations Agenda Société Finances Consensus Révisions Dérivés Fonds Communauté Synthèse Toute l'actualité Reco analystes Autres langues Communiqués Publications officielles Actualités du secteur Analyses Zonebourse Scor : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 18/01/2021 au 22/01/2021 26/01/2021 | 15:22 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom : Prénom : Votre adresse e-mail * : Adresses e-mail des destinataires * : (Vous pouvez saisir plusieurs adresses mails en les séparant par des points virgules) Message personnel : * Champs obligatoires



Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 18/01/2021 au 22/01/2021 EXANE BNP PARIBAS Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l’instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre d’actions) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d’acquisition des actions * Marché (MIC Code) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 18/01/2021 FR0010411983 50,108 28.29 XPAR * Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule TOTAL 50,108 28.29 Détail transaction par transaction Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur Nom du PSI Code identifiant du PSI Jour/heure de la transaction (CET) Code identifiant de l’instrument financier Prix Unitaire Devise Quantité achetée Code identifiant marché Numéro de référence de la transaction Objectif du rachat SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:01:03 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 254 XPAR 00252438635EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:05:10 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 373 XPAR 00252439498EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:05:10 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 354 XPAR 00252439499EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:08:51 FR0010411983 28.06 EUR 372 XPAR 00252440507EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:12:09 FR0010411983 28.04 EUR 90 XPAR 00252441193EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:12:09 FR0010411983 28.04 EUR 643 XPAR 00252441194EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:18:55 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 50 XPAR 00252442642EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:18:55 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 109 XPAR 00252442643EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:18:55 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 67 XPAR 00252442644EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:19:00 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 107 XPAR 00252442654EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:19:00 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 486 XPAR 00252442655EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:23:15 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 704 XPAR 00252443493EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:23:15 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 1 XPAR 00252443494EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:25:36 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 147 XPAR 00252443959EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:30:13 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 231 XPAR 00252444682EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:32:20 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 90 XPAR 00252445046EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:32:20 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 629 XPAR 00252445047EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:39:12 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 230 XPAR 00252446291EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:39:12 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 523 XPAR 00252446293EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:44:02 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 266 XPAR 00252446988EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:45:47 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 196 XPAR 00252447131EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:48:15 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 2 XPAR 00252447498EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:49:29 FR0010411983 28.46 EUR 151 XPAR 00252447616EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:49:29 FR0010411983 28.46 EUR 24 XPAR 00252447617EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:49:29 FR0010411983 28.46 EUR 12 XPAR 00252447618EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:50:08 FR0010411983 28.46 EUR 574 XPAR 00252447757EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:55:18 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 147 XPAR 00252448515EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:55:18 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 176 XPAR 00252448516EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:59:51 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 57 XPAR 00252449090EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:06:52 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 1,185 XPAR 00252450134EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:11:40 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 600 XPAR 00252450994EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:11:40 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 43 XPAR 00252450995EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:18:19 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 264 XPAR 00252451880EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:19:07 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 321 XPAR 00252452012EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:24:47 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 287 XPAR 00252452776EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:24:47 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 88 XPAR 00252452777EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:36:36 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 893 XPAR 00252454146EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:36:36 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 317 XPAR 00252454147EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:40:16 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 186 XPAR 00252454792EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:42:51 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 257 XPAR 00252455211EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:43:31 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 139 XPAR 00252455386EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:48:41 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 323 XPAR 00252456237EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:53:36 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 138 XPAR 00252456858EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:53:36 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 89 XPAR 00252456859EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:53:36 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 5 XPAR 00252456860EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:53:36 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 11 XPAR 00252456861EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:59:06 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 116 XPAR 00252457554EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:59:06 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 34 XPAR 00252457555EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:59:39 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 31 XPAR 00252457602EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:32:51 FR0010411983 28.28 EUR 83 XPAR 00252461515EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:32:51 FR0010411983 28.28 EUR 450 XPAR 00252461516EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:38:43 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 242 XPAR 00252462249EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:38:43 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 223 XPAR 00252462250EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:40:17 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 111 XPAR 00252462405EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:42:45 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 28 XPAR 00252462678EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:42:45 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 20 XPAR 00252462679EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:46:50 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 88 XPAR 00252463120EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:46:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 83 XPAR 00252463129EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:46:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 13 XPAR 00252463130EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:46:55 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 26 XPAR 00252463131EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:11 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 261 XPAR 00252463593EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:46 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 66 XPAR 00252463716EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:51 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 59 XPAR 00252463739EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:54 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 266 XPAR 00252463744EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:57 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 66 XPAR 00252463746EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:55:51 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 239 XPAR 00252464254EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:55:54 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 60 XPAR 00252464265EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:57:04 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 62 XPAR 00252464391EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:57:50 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 146 XPAR 00252464469EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:58:57 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 37 XPAR 00252464593EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:58:57 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 9 XPAR 00252464594EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:06:03 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 68 XPAR 00252465460EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:06:03 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 16 XPAR 00252465461EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:06:08 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 100 XPAR 00252465493EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:08:05 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 9 XPAR 00252465863EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:14:09 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 231 XPAR 00252466689EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:14:09 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 107 XPAR 00252466690EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:16:16 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 75 XPAR 00252467106EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:16:27 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 64 XPAR 00252467141EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:18:43 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 83 XPAR 00252467329EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:18:48 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 66 XPAR 00252467339EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:31:27 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 70 XPAR 00252468595EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:32:44 FR0010411983 28.14 EUR 34 XPAR 00252468743EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:43:20 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 116 XPAR 00252470044EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:43:20 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 65 XPAR 00252470046EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:46:57 FR0010411983 28.14 EUR 11 XPAR 00252470489EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:46:57 FR0010411983 28.14 EUR 57 XPAR 00252470490EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:47:24 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 268 XPAR 00252470565EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:52:14 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 94 XPAR 00252471073EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:56:40 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 148 XPAR 00252471447EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:58:16 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 96 XPAR 00252471577EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:58:16 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 31 XPAR 00252471578EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:59:08 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 133 XPAR 00252471646EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:01:20 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 33 XPAR 00252471849EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:05:53 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 57 XPAR 00252472270EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:08:15 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 179 XPAR 00252472465EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:08:42 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 199 XPAR 00252472505EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:08:47 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 161 XPAR 00252472512EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:09:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 82 XPAR 00252472582EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:15:53 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 34 XPAR 00252473104EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:16:01 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 79 XPAR 00252473112EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:16:01 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 12 XPAR 00252473113EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:16:01 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 20 XPAR 00252473114EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:16:13 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 522 XPAR 00252473144EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:17:22 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 20 XPAR 00252473211EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:17:22 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 82 XPAR 00252473212EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:17:22 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 438 XPAR 00252473213EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:17:22 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 32 XPAR 00252473214EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:20:02 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 212 XPAR 00252473471EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:33:17 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 173 XPAR 00252474714EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:39:37 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 222 XPAR 00252475406EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:40:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 200 XPAR 00252475499EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:40:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 34 XPAR 00252475500EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:40:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 23 XPAR 00252475501EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:43:12 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 200 XPAR 00252475693EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:44:36 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 44 XPAR 00252475807EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:44:36 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 210 XPAR 00252475809EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:44:36 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 60 XPAR 00252475810EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:48:07 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 211 XPAR 00252476148EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:55:29 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 118 XPAR 00252476783EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:55:29 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 200 XPAR 00252476784EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:55:29 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 303 XPAR 00252476785EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:55:29 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 26 XPAR 00252476786EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:57:45 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 725 XPAR 00252477018EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:06:46 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 210 XPAR 00252477781EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:10:49 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 180 XPAR 00252478139EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:10:50 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 252 XPAR 00252478145EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:20:48 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 71 XPAR 00252479111EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:20:48 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 76 XPAR 00252479112EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:20:48 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 11 XPAR 00252479113EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:22:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 81 XPAR 00252479355EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:22:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 205 XPAR 00252479356EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:22:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 120 XPAR 00252479357EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:22:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 10 XPAR 00252479358EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:01:37 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 329 XPAR 00252484365EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:20:37 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 50 XPAR 00252487208EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:20:37 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 579 XPAR 00252487209EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:24:44 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 383 XPAR 00252487939EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:24:44 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 250 XPAR 00252487940EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 20 XPAR 00252488439EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 33 XPAR 00252488440EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 9 XPAR 00252488442EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 14 XPAR 00252488444EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 222 XPAR 00252488445EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 324 XPAR 00252488446EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 33 XPAR 00252488447EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:29:15 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 486 XPAR 00252488699EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:31:37 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 6 XPAR 00252489266EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:31:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 200 XPAR 00252489270EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:31:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 83 XPAR 00252489271EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:32:49 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 172 XPAR 00252489556EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:32:49 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 136 XPAR 00252489557EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:32:49 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 284 XPAR 00252489558EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:35:02 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 228 XPAR 00252490008EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:35:02 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 82 XPAR 00252490009EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:36:49 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 486 XPAR 00252490482EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:45:43 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 40 XPAR 00252492234EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:45:43 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 88 XPAR 00252492235EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:55:30 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 222 XPAR 00252493876EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:02:51 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 448 XPAR 00252495566EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:12:45 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 17 XPAR 00252497648EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:12:45 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 412 XPAR 00252497651EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:12:45 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 18 XPAR 00252497652EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:12:45 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 404 XPAR 00252497653EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:22:05 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 562 XPAR 00252499540EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:22:57 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 149 XPAR 00252499677EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:22:57 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 173 XPAR 00252499678EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:22:57 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 37 XPAR 00252499679EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:31:24 FR0010411983 28.28 EUR 110 XPAR 00252501693EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:32:58 FR0010411983 28.28 EUR 154 XPAR 00252502135EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 150 XPAR 00252502313EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 228 XPAR 00252502314EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 80 XPAR 00252502315EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 53 XPAR 00252502316EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 31 XPAR 00252502317EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 35 XPAR 00252502318EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 37 XPAR 00252502320EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:42:52 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 500 XPAR 00252505129EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:42:54 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 443 XPAR 00252505140EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:44:39 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 57 XPAR 00252505686EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:44:39 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 42 XPAR 00252505687EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:44:46 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 99 XPAR 00252505716EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 48 XPAR 00252505995EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 40 XPAR 00252505996EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 412 XPAR 00252505997EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 40 XPAR 00252505998EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 452 XPAR 00252505999EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 48 XPAR 00252506000EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 104 XPAR 00252506001EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 194 XPAR 00252506002EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 210 XPAR 00252506003EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 96 XPAR 00252506004EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 204 XPAR 00252506005EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 98 XPAR 00252506006EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:46:19 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 162 XPAR 00252506195EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:46:19 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 240 XPAR 00252506196EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:46:19 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 210 XPAR 00252506197EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:18 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 40 XPAR 00252507325EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:49 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 205 XPAR 00252507483EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:49 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 109 XPAR 00252507484EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:55 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 85 XPAR 00252507501EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:55 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 54 XPAR 00252507502EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 202 XPAR 00252508702EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 549 XPAR 00252508703EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 89 XPAR 00252508704EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 61 XPAR 00252508705EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 177 XPAR 00252508706EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 153 XPAR 00252508707EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 61 XPAR 00252508708EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 1,500 XPAR 00252509565EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 1,032 XPAR 00252509567EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 11 XPAR 00252509569EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 107 XPAR 00252509570EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 350 XPAR 00252509571EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 180 XPAR 00252509572EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 1,320 XPAR 00252509573EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 1,500 XPAR 00252509574EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:18 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 699 XPAR 00252509579EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:20 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 238 XPAR 00252509597EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:59:17 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 39 XPAR 00252509903EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:59:17 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 107 XPAR 00252509905EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:01:21 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 22 XPAR 00252510534EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 26 XPAR 00252512877EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 200 XPAR 00252512878EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 296 XPAR 00252512879EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 7 XPAR 00252512880EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 66 XPAR 00252512881EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 32 XPAR 00252512882EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 1,612 XPAR 00252514022EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 388 XPAR 00252514023EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 433 XPAR 00252514024EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 433 XPAR 00252514025EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 38 XPAR 00252514026EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 1,096 XPAR 00252514027EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 190 XPAR 00252514028EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 654 XPAR 00252514030EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:14:02 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 187 XPAR 00252514203EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale) SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:14:02 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 905 XPAR 00252514204EXPA1 Couverture (attribution salariale)



Statement of transactions in own shares from January 18, 2021 to January 22, 2021 EXANE BNP PARIBAS Aggregated presentation by day and by market Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Marché (MIC Code) Number of Transactions SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 18/01/2021 FR0010411983 50,108 28.29 XPAR 238 * Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule TOTAL 50,108 28.29 Details per transaction Name of issuer Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Provider Day/time of transaction (CET) Identification code of financial instrument Price per transaction Currency Acquired volume Market (MIC Code) Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:01:03 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 254 XPAR 00252438635EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:05:10 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 373 XPAR 00252439498EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:05:10 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 354 XPAR 00252439499EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:08:51 FR0010411983 28.06 EUR 372 XPAR 00252440507EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:12:09 FR0010411983 28.04 EUR 90 XPAR 00252441193EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:12:09 FR0010411983 28.04 EUR 643 XPAR 00252441194EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:18:55 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 50 XPAR 00252442642EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:18:55 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 109 XPAR 00252442643EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:18:55 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 67 XPAR 00252442644EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:19:00 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 107 XPAR 00252442654EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:19:00 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 486 XPAR 00252442655EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:23:15 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 704 XPAR 00252443493EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:23:15 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 1 XPAR 00252443494EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:25:36 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 147 XPAR 00252443959EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:30:13 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 231 XPAR 00252444682EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:32:20 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 90 XPAR 00252445046EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:32:20 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 629 XPAR 00252445047EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:39:12 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 230 XPAR 00252446291EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:39:12 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 523 XPAR 00252446293EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:44:02 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 266 XPAR 00252446988EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:45:47 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 196 XPAR 00252447131EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:48:15 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 2 XPAR 00252447498EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:49:29 FR0010411983 28.46 EUR 151 XPAR 00252447616EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:49:29 FR0010411983 28.46 EUR 24 XPAR 00252447617EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:49:29 FR0010411983 28.46 EUR 12 XPAR 00252447618EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:50:08 FR0010411983 28.46 EUR 574 XPAR 00252447757EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:55:18 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 147 XPAR 00252448515EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:55:18 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 176 XPAR 00252448516EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:59:51 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 57 XPAR 00252449090EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:06:52 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 1,185 XPAR 00252450134EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:11:40 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 600 XPAR 00252450994EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:11:40 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 43 XPAR 00252450995EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:18:19 FR0010411983 28.40 EUR 264 XPAR 00252451880EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:19:07 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 321 XPAR 00252452012EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:24:47 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 287 XPAR 00252452776EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:24:47 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 88 XPAR 00252452777EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:36:36 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 893 XPAR 00252454146EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:36:36 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 317 XPAR 00252454147EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:40:16 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 186 XPAR 00252454792EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:42:51 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 257 XPAR 00252455211EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:43:31 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 139 XPAR 00252455386EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:48:41 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 323 XPAR 00252456237EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:53:36 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 138 XPAR 00252456858EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:53:36 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 89 XPAR 00252456859EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:53:36 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 5 XPAR 00252456860EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:53:36 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 11 XPAR 00252456861EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:59:06 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 116 XPAR 00252457554EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:59:06 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 34 XPAR 00252457555EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:59:39 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 31 XPAR 00252457602EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:32:51 FR0010411983 28.28 EUR 83 XPAR 00252461515EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:32:51 FR0010411983 28.28 EUR 450 XPAR 00252461516EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:38:43 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 242 XPAR 00252462249EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:38:43 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 223 XPAR 00252462250EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:40:17 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 111 XPAR 00252462405EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:42:45 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 28 XPAR 00252462678EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:42:45 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 20 XPAR 00252462679EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:46:50 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 88 XPAR 00252463120EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:46:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 83 XPAR 00252463129EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:46:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 13 XPAR 00252463130EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:46:55 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 26 XPAR 00252463131EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:11 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 261 XPAR 00252463593EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:46 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 66 XPAR 00252463716EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:51 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 59 XPAR 00252463739EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:54 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 266 XPAR 00252463744EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:51:57 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 66 XPAR 00252463746EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:55:51 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 239 XPAR 00252464254EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:55:54 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 60 XPAR 00252464265EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:57:04 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 62 XPAR 00252464391EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:57:50 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 146 XPAR 00252464469EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:58:57 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 37 XPAR 00252464593EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:58:57 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 9 XPAR 00252464594EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:06:03 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 68 XPAR 00252465460EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:06:03 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 16 XPAR 00252465461EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:06:08 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 100 XPAR 00252465493EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:08:05 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 9 XPAR 00252465863EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:14:09 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 231 XPAR 00252466689EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:14:09 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 107 XPAR 00252466690EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:16:16 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 75 XPAR 00252467106EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:16:27 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 64 XPAR 00252467141EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:18:43 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 83 XPAR 00252467329EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:18:48 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 66 XPAR 00252467339EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:31:27 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 70 XPAR 00252468595EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:32:44 FR0010411983 28.14 EUR 34 XPAR 00252468743EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:43:20 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 116 XPAR 00252470044EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:43:20 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 65 XPAR 00252470046EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:46:57 FR0010411983 28.14 EUR 11 XPAR 00252470489EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:46:57 FR0010411983 28.14 EUR 57 XPAR 00252470490EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:47:24 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 268 XPAR 00252470565EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:52:14 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 94 XPAR 00252471073EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:56:40 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 148 XPAR 00252471447EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:58:16 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 96 XPAR 00252471577EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:58:16 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 31 XPAR 00252471578EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 12:59:08 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 133 XPAR 00252471646EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:01:20 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 33 XPAR 00252471849EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:05:53 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 57 XPAR 00252472270EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:08:15 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 179 XPAR 00252472465EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:08:42 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 199 XPAR 00252472505EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:08:47 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 161 XPAR 00252472512EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:09:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 82 XPAR 00252472582EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:15:53 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 34 XPAR 00252473104EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:16:01 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 79 XPAR 00252473112EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:16:01 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 12 XPAR 00252473113EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:16:01 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 20 XPAR 00252473114EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:16:13 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 522 XPAR 00252473144EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:17:22 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 20 XPAR 00252473211EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:17:22 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 82 XPAR 00252473212EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:17:22 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 438 XPAR 00252473213EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:17:22 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 32 XPAR 00252473214EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:20:02 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 212 XPAR 00252473471EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:33:17 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 173 XPAR 00252474714EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:39:37 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 222 XPAR 00252475406EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:40:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 200 XPAR 00252475499EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:40:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 34 XPAR 00252475500EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:40:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 23 XPAR 00252475501EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:43:12 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 200 XPAR 00252475693EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:44:36 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 44 XPAR 00252475807EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:44:36 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 210 XPAR 00252475809EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:44:36 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 60 XPAR 00252475810EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:48:07 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 211 XPAR 00252476148EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:55:29 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 118 XPAR 00252476783EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:55:29 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 200 XPAR 00252476784EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:55:29 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 303 XPAR 00252476785EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:55:29 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 26 XPAR 00252476786EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 13:57:45 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 725 XPAR 00252477018EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:06:46 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 210 XPAR 00252477781EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:10:49 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 180 XPAR 00252478139EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:10:50 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 252 XPAR 00252478145EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:20:48 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 71 XPAR 00252479111EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:20:48 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 76 XPAR 00252479112EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:20:48 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 11 XPAR 00252479113EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:22:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 81 XPAR 00252479355EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:22:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 205 XPAR 00252479356EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:22:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 120 XPAR 00252479357EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 14:22:55 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 10 XPAR 00252479358EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:01:37 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 329 XPAR 00252484365EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:20:37 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 50 XPAR 00252487208EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:20:37 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 579 XPAR 00252487209EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:24:44 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 383 XPAR 00252487939EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:24:44 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 250 XPAR 00252487940EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 20 XPAR 00252488439EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 33 XPAR 00252488440EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 9 XPAR 00252488442EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 14 XPAR 00252488444EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 222 XPAR 00252488445EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 324 XPAR 00252488446EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:27:28 FR0010411983 28.16 EUR 33 XPAR 00252488447EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:29:15 FR0010411983 28.18 EUR 486 XPAR 00252488699EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:31:37 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 6 XPAR 00252489266EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:31:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 200 XPAR 00252489270EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:31:40 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 83 XPAR 00252489271EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:32:49 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 172 XPAR 00252489556EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:32:49 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 136 XPAR 00252489557EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:32:49 FR0010411983 28.22 EUR 284 XPAR 00252489558EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:35:02 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 228 XPAR 00252490008EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:35:02 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 82 XPAR 00252490009EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:36:49 FR0010411983 28.24 EUR 486 XPAR 00252490482EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:45:43 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 40 XPAR 00252492234EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:45:43 FR0010411983 28.20 EUR 88 XPAR 00252492235EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 15:55:30 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 222 XPAR 00252493876EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:02:51 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 448 XPAR 00252495566EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:12:45 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 17 XPAR 00252497648EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:12:45 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 412 XPAR 00252497651EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:12:45 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 18 XPAR 00252497652EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:12:45 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 404 XPAR 00252497653EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:22:05 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 562 XPAR 00252499540EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:22:57 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 149 XPAR 00252499677EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:22:57 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 173 XPAR 00252499678EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:22:57 FR0010411983 28.26 EUR 37 XPAR 00252499679EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:31:24 FR0010411983 28.28 EUR 110 XPAR 00252501693EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:32:58 FR0010411983 28.28 EUR 154 XPAR 00252502135EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 150 XPAR 00252502313EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 228 XPAR 00252502314EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 80 XPAR 00252502315EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 53 XPAR 00252502316EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 31 XPAR 00252502317EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 35 XPAR 00252502318EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:33:27 FR0010411983 28.30 EUR 37 XPAR 00252502320EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:42:52 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 500 XPAR 00252505129EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:42:54 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 443 XPAR 00252505140EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:44:39 FR0010411983 28.32 EUR 57 XPAR 00252505686EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:44:39 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 42 XPAR 00252505687EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:44:46 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 99 XPAR 00252505716EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 48 XPAR 00252505995EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 40 XPAR 00252505996EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 412 XPAR 00252505997EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 40 XPAR 00252505998EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 452 XPAR 00252505999EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 48 XPAR 00252506000EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 104 XPAR 00252506001EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 194 XPAR 00252506002EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 210 XPAR 00252506003EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 96 XPAR 00252506004EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 204 XPAR 00252506005EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:45:36 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 98 XPAR 00252506006EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:46:19 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 162 XPAR 00252506195EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:46:19 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 240 XPAR 00252506196EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:46:19 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 210 XPAR 00252506197EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:18 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 40 XPAR 00252507325EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:49 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 205 XPAR 00252507483EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:49 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 109 XPAR 00252507484EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:55 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 85 XPAR 00252507501EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:50:55 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 54 XPAR 00252507502EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 202 XPAR 00252508702EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 549 XPAR 00252508703EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 89 XPAR 00252508704EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 61 XPAR 00252508705EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 177 XPAR 00252508706EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 153 XPAR 00252508707EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:55:15 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 61 XPAR 00252508708EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 1,500 XPAR 00252509565EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 1,032 XPAR 00252509567EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 11 XPAR 00252509569EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 107 XPAR 00252509570EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 350 XPAR 00252509571EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 180 XPAR 00252509572EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 1,320 XPAR 00252509573EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:16 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 1,500 XPAR 00252509574EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:18 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 699 XPAR 00252509579EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:58:20 FR0010411983 28.38 EUR 238 XPAR 00252509597EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:59:17 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 39 XPAR 00252509903EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 16:59:17 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 107 XPAR 00252509905EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:01:21 FR0010411983 28.34 EUR 22 XPAR 00252510534EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 26 XPAR 00252512877EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 200 XPAR 00252512878EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 296 XPAR 00252512879EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 7 XPAR 00252512880EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 66 XPAR 00252512881EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:10:14 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 32 XPAR 00252512882EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 1,612 XPAR 00252514022EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 388 XPAR 00252514023EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 433 XPAR 00252514024EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 433 XPAR 00252514025EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 38 XPAR 00252514026EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 1,096 XPAR 00252514027EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 190 XPAR 00252514028EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:13:27 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 654 XPAR 00252514030EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:14:02 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 187 XPAR 00252514203EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees SCOR SE 96950056ULJ4JI7V3752 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 17:14:02 FR0010411983 28.36 EUR 905 XPAR 00252514204EXPA1 allocation of shares to employees



Submission period 18 to 22 JAN 2021 Submission Date 22-Jan-2021 Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction date Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SCOR SE FR0010411983 2021.01.18 50,108 28.29 XPAR



Issuer name ISIN Intermediary name Intermediary Code Transaction Date Transaction Time Time Zone Volume Price Currency Platform Code Transaction reference number SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:01:03 UTC 254 28.30 EUR XPAR 00252438635EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:05:10 UTC 373 28.20 EUR XPAR 00252439498EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:05:10 UTC 354 28.20 EUR XPAR 00252439499EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:08:51 UTC 372 28.06 EUR XPAR 00252440507EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:12:09 UTC 90 28.04 EUR XPAR 00252441193EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:12:09 UTC 643 28.04 EUR XPAR 00252441194EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:18:55 UTC 50 28.16 EUR XPAR 00252442642EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:18:55 UTC 109 28.16 EUR XPAR 00252442643EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:18:55 UTC 67 28.16 EUR XPAR 00252442644EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:19:00 UTC 107 28.16 EUR XPAR 00252442654EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:19:00 UTC 486 28.16 EUR XPAR 00252442655EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:23:15 UTC 704 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252443493EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:23:15 UTC 1 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252443494EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:25:36 UTC 147 28.20 EUR XPAR 00252443959EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:30:13 UTC 231 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252444682EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:32:20 UTC 90 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252445046EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:32:20 UTC 629 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252445047EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:39:12 UTC 230 28.32 EUR XPAR 00252446291EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:39:12 UTC 523 28.32 EUR XPAR 00252446293EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:44:02 UTC 266 28.40 EUR XPAR 00252446988EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:45:47 UTC 196 28.36 EUR XPAR 00252447131EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:48:15 UTC 2 28.40 EUR XPAR 00252447498EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:49:29 UTC 151 28.46 EUR XPAR 00252447616EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:49:29 UTC 24 28.46 EUR XPAR 00252447617EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:49:29 UTC 12 28.46 EUR XPAR 00252447618EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:50:08 UTC 574 28.46 EUR XPAR 00252447757EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:55:18 UTC 147 28.40 EUR XPAR 00252448515EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:55:18 UTC 176 28.40 EUR XPAR 00252448516EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 08:59:51 UTC 57 28.38 EUR XPAR 00252449090EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:06:52 UTC 1,185 28.36 EUR XPAR 00252450134EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:11:40 UTC 600 28.34 EUR XPAR 00252450994EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:11:40 UTC 43 28.34 EUR XPAR 00252450995EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:18:19 UTC 264 28.40 EUR XPAR 00252451880EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:19:07 UTC 321 28.38 EUR XPAR 00252452012EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:24:47 UTC 287 28.38 EUR XPAR 00252452776EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:24:47 UTC 88 28.38 EUR XPAR 00252452777EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:36:36 UTC 893 28.38 EUR XPAR 00252454146EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:36:36 UTC 317 28.38 EUR XPAR 00252454147EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:40:16 UTC 186 28.36 EUR XPAR 00252454792EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:42:51 UTC 257 28.30 EUR XPAR 00252455211EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:43:31 UTC 139 28.30 EUR XPAR 00252455386EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:48:41 UTC 323 28.20 EUR XPAR 00252456237EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:53:36 UTC 138 28.18 EUR XPAR 00252456858EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:53:36 UTC 89 28.18 EUR XPAR 00252456859EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:53:36 UTC 5 28.18 EUR XPAR 00252456860EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:53:36 UTC 11 28.18 EUR XPAR 00252456861EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:59:06 UTC 116 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252457554EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:59:06 UTC 34 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252457555EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 09:59:39 UTC 31 28.20 EUR XPAR 00252457602EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:32:51 UTC 83 28.28 EUR XPAR 00252461515EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:32:51 UTC 450 28.28 EUR XPAR 00252461516EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:38:43 UTC 242 28.26 EUR XPAR 00252462249EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:38:43 UTC 223 28.26 EUR XPAR 00252462250EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:40:17 UTC 111 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252462405EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:42:45 UTC 28 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252462678EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:42:45 UTC 20 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252462679EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:46:50 UTC 88 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252463120EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:46:55 UTC 83 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252463129EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:46:55 UTC 13 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252463130EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:46:55 UTC 26 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252463131EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:51:11 UTC 261 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252463593EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:51:46 UTC 66 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252463716EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:51:51 UTC 59 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252463739EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:51:54 UTC 266 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252463744EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:51:57 UTC 66 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252463746EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:55:51 UTC 239 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252464254EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:55:54 UTC 60 28.24 EUR XPAR 00252464265EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:57:04 UTC 62 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252464391EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:57:50 UTC 146 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252464469EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:58:57 UTC 37 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252464593EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 10:58:57 UTC 9 28.22 EUR XPAR 00252464594EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:06:03 UTC 68 28.18 EUR XPAR 00252465460EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:06:03 UTC 16 28.18 EUR XPAR 00252465461EXPA1 SCOR SE FR0010411983 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/01/2021 11:06:08 UTC 100 28.18