Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Actions

STX

IE00BKVD2N49

Matériel informatique

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 15:50:46 24/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
88,14 USD +1,85 % Graphique intraday de Seagate Technology Holdings plc +3,73 % +2,31 %
15:13 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Cantor Fitzgerald conserve son opinion neutre ZM
13:01 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Goldman Sachs est neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Seagate Technology Holdings plc

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Cantor Fitzgerald conserve son opinion neutre ZM
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Goldman Sachs est neutre ZM
Transcript : Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 23, 2024
Seagate Technology dégage un bénéfice au troisième trimestre, le chiffre d'affaires baisse ; les perspectives pour le quatrième trimestre sont fixées - les actions baissent après les heures de bureau. MT
Seagate prévoit un bénéfice plus élevé au quatrième trimestre grâce à l'augmentation de la demande des clients de l'informatique dématérialisée (cloud) RE
Seagate Technology Holdings plc annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 29 mars 2024 CI
Seagate Technology Holdings plc déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 5 juillet 2024 CI
Seagate Technology Holdings plc présente ses prévisions de résultats pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal 2024 CI
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Barclays confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Susquehanna est à vendre sur le dossier ZM
Les marchés boursiers chutent alors que les investisseurs évaluent les données économiques MT
Wall St peu changé alors que les investisseurs regardent les données sur l'inflation RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques mitigées en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
Les marchés boursiers sont en hausse intrajournalière, les investisseurs évaluant les données économiques MT
Le rebond des commandes de biens durables et la baisse de la confiance des consommateurs entraînent une hausse modérée des indices boursiers américains MT
Wall St progresse grâce au rebond des fabricants de puces et des grandes valeurs de croissance RE
Seagate devrait voir ses marges brutes augmenter grâce à son leadership technologique et à la demande d'IA, selon Morgan Stanley MT
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : Morgan Stanley revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
Wall Street en hausse après des records AW
L'imagination de l'IA donne des ailes à Micron - Tout le secteur des puces en profite DP
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Seagate Technology Holdings plc Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-06-2024 08:45 AM
Un initié de Seagate Technology Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 107 258 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Profil Société

Seagate Technology Holdings plc fournit des solutions d'infrastructure de stockage de données de masse. Les principaux produits de la société sont les disques durs, communément appelés lecteurs de disques, disques durs (HDD). Outre les disques durs, la société fabrique une gamme de produits de stockage de données, notamment des disques durs à état solide (SSD), des disques hybrides à état solide, des sous-systèmes de stockage, ainsi qu'une plateforme de données de masse évolutive allant de la périphérie au nuage. Ses disques durs sont conçus pour le stockage de grande capacité et les marchés traditionnels. Le stockage de masse implique des cas d'utilisation, tels que les centres de données à grande échelle et les nuages publics, ainsi que des cas d'utilisation émergents. Le portefeuille de produits HDD et SSD de la société comprend des conceptions basées sur Serial Advanced Technology Attachment, Serial Attached SCSI et Non-Volatile Memory Express pour prendre en charge une variété d'applications de grande capacité et patrimoniales. Son portefeuille de systèmes comprend des sous-systèmes de stockage pour les entreprises, les fournisseurs de services en nuage, les serveurs de stockage évolutifs et les fabricants d'équipement d'origine.
Secteur
Matériel informatique
Agenda
18/07/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
86,53 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
92,86 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+7,31 %
Secteur Matériel informatique - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC Action Seagate Technology Holdings plc
+1,31 % 18,13 Md
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Dell Technologies Inc.
+57,69 % 86,1 Md
HP INC. Action HP Inc.
-8,03 % 27,07 Md
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Action Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
-0,88 % 21,88 Md
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED Action Lenovo Group Limited
-20,79 % 13,06 Md
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. Action Logitech International S.A.
-8,53 % 12,18 Md
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION Action TD SYNNEX Corporation
+7,74 % 9,9 Md
WISTRON CORPORATION Action Wistron Corporation
+12,58 % 9,78 Md
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. Action ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
-16,34 % 9,34 Md
DAWNING INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Action Dawning Information Industry Co., Ltd.
+6,05 % 8,46 Md
Matériel informatique - Autres
