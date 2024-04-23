Seagate Technology Holdings plc est une solution d'infrastructure de stockage de données de masse. Les principaux produits de la société sont les disques durs, communément appelés lecteurs de disques, disques durs (HDD). Outre les disques durs, la société fabrique une gamme de produits de stockage de données, notamment des disques durs à état solide (SSD), des disques hybrides à état solide, des sous-systèmes de stockage, ainsi qu'une plateforme de données de masse évolutive allant de la périphérie au nuage. Ses disques durs sont conçus pour le stockage de grande capacité et les marchés traditionnels. Le stockage de masse implique des cas d'utilisation, tels que les centres de données à grande échelle et les nuages publics, ainsi que des cas d'utilisation émergents. Le portefeuille de produits HDD et SSD de la société comprend des conceptions basées sur Serial Advanced Technology Attachment, Serial Attached SCSI et Non-Volatile Memory Express pour prendre en charge une variété d'applications de grande capacité et patrimoniales. Son portefeuille de systèmes comprend des sous-systèmes de stockage pour les entreprises, les fournisseurs de services en nuage, les serveurs de stockage évolutifs et les fabricants d'équipement d'origine.

Secteur Matériel informatique