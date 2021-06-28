Connexion
    SEAS   US81282V1008

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(SEAS)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 28/06 19:38:52
48.675 USD   -7.09%
08/03SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.  : Citigroup abaisse son opinion à neutre
ZM
2017SEAWORLD  : manque le consensus au troisième trimestre.
CF
2017BOURSE : Wall Street attendue en hausse
DJ
ETFs positionnés sur SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF - USD0.06%4.29%Etats Unis
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.06%3.20%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 ETF - USD0.05%4.57%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF - USD0.04%4.51%Etats Unis
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers Dist - USD0.02%2.64%Monde



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Cloture 52,39 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 60,55 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.65.84%4 142
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.60%47 555
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.8.60%9 587
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION31.52%3 830
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.18.10%2 640
DXB ENTERTAINMENTS-11.24%1 351