|
SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research optimiste sur le dossier
Felix Ellmann de chez Warburg Research considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est réhaussé à 310 EUR contre 290 EUR auraparavant.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
272 M
331 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
33,3 M
40,5 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
79,4 M
96,6 M
-
|PER 2020
|44,7x
|Rendement 2020
|1,12%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 488 M
1 808 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|5,18x
|VE / CA 2021
|5,18x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|16,6%
|
|Graphique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
290,00 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
230,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
26,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
26,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
26,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs