Secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft    YSN   DE0007276503

SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(YSN)
SynthèseActualitéSociétéFinancesConsensus 
Actualité

SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research optimiste sur le dossier

12/01/2021 | 10:34
Felix Ellmann de chez Warburg Research considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est réhaussé à 310 EUR contre 290 EUR auraparavant.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 272 M 331 M -
Résultat net 2020 33,3 M 40,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 79,4 M 96,6 M -
PER 2020 44,7x
Rendement 2020 1,12%
Capitalisation 1 488 M 1 808 M -
VE / CA 2020 5,18x
VE / CA 2021 5,18x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 16,6%
Graphique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 290,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 230,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 26,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Axel Deininger Chairman-Management Board
Ralf Wintergerst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Torsten Henn Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Pleines Chief Financial Officer
Kai Martius Chief Technical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-7.26%1 808
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.57%185 562
SAP SE-1.10%153 451
INTUIT INC.-1.98%102 783
SERVICENOW INC.-4.97%102 023
DOCUSIGN, INC.8.39%44 953
