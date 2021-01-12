SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research optimiste sur le dossier

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 272 M 331 M - Résultat net 2020 33,3 M 40,5 M - Tréso. nette 2020 79,4 M 96,6 M - PER 2020 44,7x Rendement 2020 1,12% Capitalisation 1 488 M 1 808 M - VE / CA 2020 5,18x VE / CA 2021 5,18x Nbr Employés - Flottant 16,6% Graphique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 290,00 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 230,00 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas 26,1% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Axel Deininger Chairman-Management Board Ralf Wintergerst Chairman-Supervisory Board Torsten Henn Chief Operating Officer Thomas Pleines Chief Financial Officer Kai Martius Chief Technical Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -7.26% 1 808 ORACLE CORPORATION -2.57% 185 562 SAP SE -1.10% 153 451 INTUIT INC. -1.98% 102 783 SERVICENOW INC. -4.97% 102 023 DOCUSIGN, INC. 8.39% 44 953