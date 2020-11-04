Connexion
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

04/11/2020 | 15:08
Warburg Research est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. Auparavant situé à 300 EUR, l'objectif de cours est abaissé et passe à 290 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Données financières
CA 2020 - - -
Résultat net 2020 - - -
Tréso. nette 2020 80,5 M 94,4 M -
PER 2020 -
Rendement 2020 1,02%
Capitalisation 1 617 M 1 898 M -
VE / CA 2020 -
VE / CA 2021 -
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 16,6%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Axel Deininger Chairman-Management Board
Ralf Wintergerst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Torsten Henn Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Pleines Chief Financial Officer
Kai Martius Chief Technical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT78.57%1 898
ORACLE CORPORATION7.21%171 018
SAP SE-21.92%131 266
SERVICENOW INC.70.04%93 634
INTUIT INC.23.98%85 017
DOCUSIGN, INC.181.24%38 594
