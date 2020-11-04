|
SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
04/11/2020 | 15:08
Warburg Research est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. Auparavant situé à 300 EUR, l'objectif de cours est abaissé et passe à 290 EUR.
